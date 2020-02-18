China to give grants to community workers, volunteers fighting coronavirus

BEIJING, Feb. 18 -- China has released a circular asking local authorities to give special grants to dedicated community workers and volunteers battling the novel coronavirus at the primary level in urban and rural areas. Local authorities are urged to arrange work schedules for community workers in a way that they can get enough rest, according to the circular jointly released by the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the National Health Commission. The circular also called for minimizing unnecessary information reporting and harnessing information technology to alleviate the burden of community workers. To better protect those dedicated to epidemic containment at the primary level, local authorities should ensure the supply of masks and necessary medical gear to community workers, the circular said, stressing training on epidemic prevention and control. Xinhua