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Indonesia warns of high waves as 2 tropical cyclone systems develop nearby
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Indonesia warns of high waves as 2 tropical cyclone systems develop nearby

November 16, 2026

JAKARTA, Nov. 16 — Two developing tropical cyclone systems near Indonesian waters could bring stronger winds and waves of up to 4 meters in the coming days, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency (BMKG) warned Monday.

Agie Wandala Putra, director of BMKG’s maritime meteorology division, said the two systems, designated Tropical Cyclone Seed 92B and 96S, were detected in the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean west of Sumatra, respectively.

The systems are influencing wind patterns across Indonesian waters, with wind speeds reaching 8 to 25 knots north of the equator and 5 to 20 knots south of it, Agie said, adding that the strongest winds have been recorded in waters west of Aceh, the Karimata Strait and the Sulawesi Sea.

Waves of 2.5 to 4 meters are forecast in the Indian Ocean west of Aceh and south of East Java, while waves of 1.25 to 2.5 meters are expected in several other areas, including the North Natuna Sea, Java Sea and Maluku Sea.

BMKG urged coastal communities, fishermen and maritime transport operators in affected areas to remain vigilant against high waves and potentially hazardous sea conditions. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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