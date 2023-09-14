New Partnership to Transform Healthcare in Namibia

NDN Staffer

LONDON, Sept. 14 — A groundbreaking partnership has been forged between Clinico Health Group and Clinitouch, ushering in proven remote patient monitoring technology from the UK to Namibia, poised to revolutionize healthcare access, affordability, and quality.

Clinico Health Group, known for its medical aid and health insurance administration, in addition to clinical services encompassing both in-hospital and outpatient care, has joined forces with Clinitouch, a provider of remote patient monitoring technology. This collaboration will introduce Clinitouch’s remote patient monitoring app, facilitating real-time measurement of patients’ vital signs and symptoms. The result is an accessible and dependable “virtual” healthcare solution.

This innovative alliance will concentrate on addressing lifestyle conditions like Type 2 diabetes and hypertension, where remote monitoring can enhance symptom tracking and encourage improved self-management. Furthermore, it will explore digital healthcare pathways concerning conditions such as asthma, post-operative recovery, and manageable infections within primary healthcare.

With a track record of reducing hospital admissions for chronic illnesses, Clinitouch’s involvement in this partnership promises enhanced patient care while simultaneously mitigating the substantial claims costs faced by insurers.

Dr. Elton Black, Managing Director at Clinico Health Group, commented, “The Clinitouch telemedicine technology will aid Namibian healthcare providers in bringing patients closer to care at a time when quality, affordable healthcare may appear distant and seemingly unattainable for many.”

Grant Ricker, Head of International Partnerships at Clinitouch, noted, “This transformative partnership with Clinico Health Group underscores our commitment to establishing a global network of partners, harnessing Clinitouch’s remote patient monitoring technology to create accessible and effective remote monitoring healthcare solutions. The team has demonstrated exceptional insight into the healthcare delivery challenges in Namibia and has identified numerous opportunities. Ultimately, this partnership will advance our shared vision of affording patients closer access to quality care, regardless of their location. I eagerly anticipate the launch of these projects in the coming months.”

Expanding into Namibia marks the latest stride in Clinitouch’s global expansion, which commenced in neighbouring South Africa earlier this year. Presently, this technology is accessible in six countries worldwide, including Nigeria, Trinidad & Tobago, and the UK, with more on the horizon before the year’s end.

This partnership heralds a monumental leap forward for healthcare in Namibia, with the potential to significantly enhance the lives of countless individuals. By introducing remote monitoring technology, Clinico Health Group and Clinitouch are effectively bridging the gap, ensuring that patients, even those residing in remote areas or with limited access to conventional healthcare services, can receive the care they require.