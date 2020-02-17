Bank Windhoek wins four PMR Awards

Windhoek 17 Feb, Bank Windhoek was recognised with two Diamond Arrow PMR Awards and two Golden Arrow PMR Awards at the annual PMR Africa Namibia Country Survey Business Excellence Awards Ceremony. The prestigious annual awards gathering, which aims to enhance excellence in the business environment, took place at the Safari Hotel and Conference Centre in Windhoek.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack said: “These collective achievements are due to the result of the hard work, commitment and resilience of all our stakeholders, especially our employees and customers.”

Bank Windhoek’s accolades are:

Banks: Agriculture – Diamond Arrow Award on a score of 4.26 out of 5

Banks: Business Banking – Golden Arrow Award on a score of 4.00 out of 5

Banks: Personal Banking – Golden Arrow Award on a score of 4.14 out of 5

Companies/Institutions doing most for women empowerment – Diamond Arrow Award on a score of 4.12 out of 5.

The awards are the culmination of a research process whereby companies and institutions are rated based on respondents perceptions with a strong focus on evaluating and measuring customer service and customer satisfaction.

NDN Stafer