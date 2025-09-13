Zimbabwe backs China’s Global Governance Initiative: defense minister

HARARE, Sept. 13 — Zimbabwean Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said the country supports the Global Governance Initiative proposed by China.

Muchinguri-Kashiri made the remarks on Friday at a reception held by the Chinese embassy in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, ahead of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, which falls on Oct. 1.

“We wish to reaffirm our government’s support for the recently announced Global Governance Initiative and all the other initiatives spearheaded by China,” she said.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said relations between Zimbabwe and China have soared, which is evidenced by the elevation of ties to an all-weather community with a shared future during Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent visit to China.

“The two leaders concurred that the ‘five-star ironclad’ friendship has steadily deepened and has set an example for solidarity and coordination between China and Africa as well as the Global South,” she said.

“Over the years, the level of economic cooperation between our two countries has soared to greater heights as evidenced by the implementation and commissioning of various programs in the health, energy, agriculture, infrastructure development, and ICT sectors, among others,” said Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She said the two countries have signed three protocols to facilitate the export of Zimbabwean citrus, avocados, and blueberries to China, and the southern African country is looking forward to more products entering the Chinese market.

She also applauded China for providing scholarships to Zimbabwean students and training to professionals, noting that education, scientific and technological development are key drivers to enhance Zimbabwe’s capabilities in all sectors of the economy.

“Let us work closely together to further consolidate and drive forward the excellent and mutually beneficial cooperation between our two friendly nations and achieve new milestones in our bilateral relations,” Muchinguri-Kashiri added. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 119