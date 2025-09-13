Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Zimbabwe backs China’s Global Governance Initiative: defense minister
Zimbabwe backs China’s Global Governance Initiative: defense minister
AfricaAsiaInternationalPOLITICS

Zimbabwe backs China’s Global Governance Initiative: defense minister

September 13, 2025

HARARE, Sept. 13 — Zimbabwean Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said the country supports the Global Governance Initiative proposed by China.

Muchinguri-Kashiri made the remarks on Friday at a reception held by the Chinese embassy in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, ahead of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, which falls on Oct. 1.

“We wish to reaffirm our government’s support for the recently announced Global Governance Initiative and all the other initiatives spearheaded by China,” she said.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said relations between Zimbabwe and China have soared, which is evidenced by the elevation of ties to an all-weather community with a shared future during Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent visit to China.

“The two leaders concurred that the ‘five-star ironclad’ friendship has steadily deepened and has set an example for solidarity and coordination between China and Africa as well as the Global South,” she said.

“Over the years, the level of economic cooperation between our two countries has soared to greater heights as evidenced by the implementation and commissioning of various programs in the health, energy, agriculture, infrastructure development, and ICT sectors, among others,” said Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She said the two countries have signed three protocols to facilitate the export of Zimbabwean citrus, avocados, and blueberries to China, and the southern African country is looking forward to more products entering the Chinese market.

She also applauded China for providing scholarships to Zimbabwean students and training to professionals, noting that education, scientific and technological development are key drivers to enhance Zimbabwe’s capabilities in all sectors of the economy.

“Let us work closely together to further consolidate and drive forward the excellent and mutually beneficial cooperation between our two friendly nations and achieve new milestones in our bilateral relations,” Muchinguri-Kashiri added. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 119
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

World Humanitarian Day underscores urgency of ending conflicts...

August 19, 2025

Xi inspects central Chinese city of Luoyang

May 21, 2025

Samaria names 25 men squad for Cosafa Cup.

July 4, 2021

DR Congo reports three new Ebola cases: WHO

October 18, 2021

Israeli army announces killing of Hezbollah HQ commander

October 8, 2024

22 Nigerian students die in bus-truck collision

February 16, 2018

President Samia Suluhu visits John Magufuli’s widow.

March 19, 2021

South Africa denounces U.S. human rights report

August 14, 2025

African Development Bank takes leading role to finance...

August 13, 2025

Israel launches preemptive strike on Iran, major explosion...

June 13, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.