China successfully launches new satellite

XICHANG, Oct. 26– China on Sunday sent a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in its southwestern Sichuan Province.

The Gaofen-14 02 satellite was launched at 11:55 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

This satellite is capable of efficiently acquiring high-precision stereo imagery on a global scale, providing fundamental geographic information support for national economic development and national defense construction.

The launch marked the 603rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series. (Xinhua)

