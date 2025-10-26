Trending Now
China successfully launches new satellite
The Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-14 spacecraft and three astronauts, takes off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center for a crewed mission to build China's space station, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China June 5, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.
Asia

China successfully launches new satellite

October 26, 2025

XICHANG, Oct. 26– China on Sunday sent a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in its southwestern Sichuan Province.

The Gaofen-14 02 satellite was launched at 11:55 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

This satellite is capable of efficiently acquiring high-precision stereo imagery on a global scale, providing fundamental geographic information support for national economic development and national defense construction.

The launch marked the 603rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series. (Xinhua)

