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Namibian president calls for stronger African cooperation on health
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Namibian president calls for stronger African cooperation on health

August 20, 2026

WINDHOEK, Aug. 20– Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Thursday called for stronger cooperation among African countries to strengthen health systems and tackle the continent’s health challenges.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made the remarks during a meeting with Jean Kaseya, director-general of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), at the State House in Windhoek.

The president stressed the importance of African countries working together, supporting one another and building confidence in the continent’s capacity to address its challenges and advance sustainable development.

She also welcomed the holding of the fifth Southern Africa Regional Ministerial Steering Committee Meeting in Namibia. The meeting, held in Windhoek from Thursday to Friday, brings together health ministers and other senior officials from Southern Africa to discuss regional health priorities and cooperation.

Kaseya commended Namibia for its progress in the health sector and praised its efforts to expand access to affordable health services.

According to the Africa CDC, the meeting forms part of broader efforts to advance Africa’s health security and sovereignty by strengthening domestic health financing, expanding local manufacturing of essential health products and building more resilient health systems, while reducing the continent’s dependence on external resources. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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