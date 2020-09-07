China sets example for other countries in handling COVID-19, says Namibian Minister.

WINDHOEK, Sept. 7– Many countries have learned from China’s experience of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Namibian Health and Social Services Minister Kalumbi Shalunga told Xinhua in a recent interview.

After Namibia reported its first coronavirus case, the government quickly announced a state of emergency and a lockdown in Erongo and Khomas Regions, Shalunga said, adding those measures followed China’s practice.

“The response of China was hailed because it was within a reasonable period of time that they were able to bring the pandemic under control” and many countries have learned from China’s experience, said the minister.

During its response and efforts to contain the pandemic, Namibia has received solidarity, especially from the Chinese government, the minister added.

“During our response to the epidemic, we have received substantive support from the Chinese government,” he said.

He added that the support includes test kits, masks, disposable protective clothing and medical equipment such as ventilators.

Namibia also received donations from Chinese enterprises and organizations, according to Shalunga, who said the country has benefited from the Chinese support.

“Our medical doctors and Chinese doctors have been able to work together via virtual media so that the Chinese doctors can share their experience in handling COVID-19,” said the minister.

The Chinese doctors have shared with their counterparts in Namibia the best practices which Namibia could implement, the minister said.

“Therefore we did not feel that we are fighting this (the pandemic) alone because we have the great solidarity” both within and beyond the country, he said.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. The forum has been instrumental in forging cooperation, solidarity and relationship between Africa and China, and many people and countries have benefited from this relationship,” the minister said.

Xinhua