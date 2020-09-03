Bank Windhoek hands over its Virtual Relay proceeds to Otweya.

Windhoek, Sept 3 – Bank Windhoek gave its Virtual Relay proceeds of N$ 30 000 to Walvis Bay’s Otweya residents, who experienced a devastating fire in July. The fire left hundreds homeless. The funds will go towards purchasing food for the residents.

A first for Namibia, the Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay is a charity-based event that encourages a healthy lifestyle and enhanced physical fitness. The Relay attracted three-hundred and forty-eight participants in August.

“Our contribution to Otweya is a collaborative effort from national and international participants, who showed their willingness to give to others in need,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack. “As a connector of positive change, we hope this kind gesture can assist the residents during these challenging times.”

Bank Windhoek’s Swakopmund Branch Sales Manager, Sonja Van Der Merwe, handed over the donation to the Erongo Regional Governor’s office. The office will administer the buying and distribution of food parcels to the Otweya residents on behalf of the Bank.

Besides the donation, Pack concluded that Bank Windhoek would continue to assess the situation and see how it can best assist in the future. "The Bank Windhoek Virtual Relay hopes to affect positive change and uplift the lives of the communities in which Bank Windhoek operates," said Pack.

NDN Reporter