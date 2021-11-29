 Nedbank for Autism Series Raises over N$200 000

WINDHOEK, NOV 29 – The Nedbank for Autism Series has once again shown spectators far and wide, why it is one of the most influential sought after golfing events on the Namibian golfing scene. The nine-event series, organised by DZ Golf, are an effort to raise awareness and funds for the Autism Association of Namibia through pledges and donations.

The Autism Association of Namibia is an association made up of parents, their children with autism, adults with autism and professionals who are interested in promoting the well-being of persons with autism spectrum disorders within Namibia. It is aimed at providing support and assistance, as well as training in the field of autism to parents and professionals.

Last year, the series raised a total of N$130 155 in pledges at the end of the tournament; then considered a major milestone considering the economic climate and the sudden Covid-19 circumstances the country was facing. The 2021 edition of the Nedbank for Autism Series was launched on 20 February, at Omeya Golf Club, and came full circle at Omeya recently where the final took place. The series had a total of 527 golfers from the nine events, and raised a total of N$228 200.

Series organiser, Dan Zwiebel, narrated his delight at the series final.

“I must admit that the major highlight was the fact that we exceeded my goal of N$200 000 for the Autism Association. We had so many ups and downs this year including Covid-19 third wave which temporarily halted the event’s momentum, but none of it stopped us from making sure that we attain each set goal for every occasion,” Zwiebel said.

After the final event, a prize giving dinner was held where Director of the Autism Association of Namibia, Petra Dillmann, Nedbank Namibia Managing Director, Martha Murorua, golfers, and invited guests were in attendance.

Preparations for the 2022 edition of the Nedbank For Autism Series, are underway and the dates are as follows:

Omeya Golf Club Saturday, 05 February 2022, Mariental Golf Club Saturday, 19 February 2022, Gobabis Golf Club Saturday, 12 March 2022, Oranjemund Golf Club Saturday, 26 March 2022, Tsumeb Golf Club Saturday, 14 May 2022, Oshakati Golf Club Saturday, 06 August 2022, Rossmund Golf Course Saturday, 27 August 2022, Henties Bay Golf & Lifestyle Estate Saturday, 03 September 2022, Walvis Bay Golf Club Saturday, 10 September 2022, Windhoek Golf & Country Club Saturday, 01 October 2022, Final at Omeya Golf Club Friday, 18 November 2022.

The co-sponsors for the nine stop country-wide golf event included, M+Z Motors, Safintra Roofing Namibia, Khomas Medical Centre, Imperial, Gondwana Collection Namibia, ComputerKit Namibia, AfricaOnline, Taeuber & Corssen, and the official media partner Future Media. – mrobert@namibiadailynews.info