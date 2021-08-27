Rössing Uranium Boosts Support in the Fight Against COVID-19

Swakopmund, Aug. 27 — As part of Rössing Uranium’s continued efforts to support the national fight against COVID-19, the mine donated medical supplies to health care facilities in the Erongo region, valued at over N$ 1 million.

Rössing recognizes the weight carried by health care facilities during the third wave, and the mounting number of COVID-19 related deaths, and the resultant turmoil suffered by the nation. Rössing thus heeded Government’s call for help from the private sector and has again assisted in this time of need.

The donation was handed over on 22 July 2021 by the Governor of the Erongo Region, Neville Andre Itope, to the various beneficiaries, which include the Swakopmund State Hospital, Arandis Clinic, Swakopmund Medi Clinic, Omaruru State Hospital, Tamariskia Clinic, Mondesa Clinic, and Pathcare in Swakopmund.

Rössing Uranium’s managing director Johan Coetzee said “Rössing Uranium strongly believes that to defeat this pandemic, we must coordinate, work together and do everything that we can to mitigate and reduce the transmission of Covid-19. While these are uncharted waters for everyone, we fully understand the tremendous pressure government is under and therefore I am pleased that our company could assist.

As a business, our first and most important value is to put safety first. We value the health and safety of our employees and we are equally committed to delivering support to the communities in which we operate throughout this difficult period. In times like these, when the focus is on saving lives, we would like to shine the light on the selfless dedication and commitment demonstrated by employees in the health fraternity. Our frontline workers; we thank you for your courage and sacrifice. Your selfless commitment to serving Namibian lives deserves our deepest gratitude and admiration.”

Donations to the Swakopmund State Hospital, Arandis Clinic & Medi Clinic Swakopmund

Donations were made as per the needs of each health care facility, which included oxygen equipment, linen, stretcher trollies, wheelchairs, hospital beds, equipment for health care personnel, and sanitizer to name a few.

Wellness Spa treatment vouchers were also donated to the healthcare workers at the Tamariskia Clinic, Mondesa Clinic, and Pathcare, to provide them with some relief during this tiresome period.

Omaruru State Hospital

Rössing donated 10 oxygen cylinders, inclusive of the full medical kit that contains regulators, masks, and bags to the Omaruru State Hospital.

Additional Support from Rössing

Last year, Rössing Uranium donated an Oxygen plant to the Walvis Bay State Hospital, valued at N$ 3.8 million.

Rössing Uranium further extended its support towards the Erongo region vaccination campaign, with photocopy papers, pens, and pencils.

