Feature: Namibian doctors learn traditional Chinese medicine to help local communities

WINDHOEK, Sept. 3 — In the past one and a half years, Tileinge Hapulile, like many other medical professionals in Nambia, has been learning Traditional Chinese Medicine (TMC) to help patients in the southern African country.

Hapulile was introduced to Wang Peng, a former member of the Chinese medical team in Namibia specializing in the TMC who now runs a clinic in the capital Windhoek, and this encounter ignited Hapulile’s curiosity in the TCM due to his interest in Chinese medicine and his family’s cultural background of relying on traditional medicine.

“I have seen the difference between Chinese medicine and Western medicine. I think the benefits of the two combinations are tremendous,” he told Xinhua in an interview.

Hapulile and Wang treat 17 to 20 patients daily in the clinic, focusing on knee, lower back and shoulder pains, using various TCM therapies such as tuina.

“The results have been great and overwhelmingly positive. From my first year to the current period, we have seen an increase in the number of patients due to the benefits,” he added.

The Namibian young man departed for China on Sunday to pursue a master’s degree at Zhejiang Chinese Medical University in China’s eastern Hangzhou city.

“I want to use my acquired skills and expertise to help more patients because right now there are about only three specialized masters in the TCM including those at the Chinese clinic at Katutura Hospital,” he said.

As the TMC is becoming increasingly popular among the people in Windhoek, many medical professionals like Hapulile have started to learn this medical practice. In Wang’s clinic, Sten Shinyemba, a graduate doctor who once studied at Hebei North University in China’s northwestern Hebei province, has been furthering his knowledge and skills in the TCM for six months.

“I actually woke up one day and then I realized it was a dream that I wanted to do, because I had the TCM as a subject in our curriculum in university, and it was very intriguing,” he said.

Shinyemba said the TCM treatment has shown good results on his patients.

“Most of our patients are elderly people, which come from all over the country,” he said, adding that Wang helps him provide these specific kinds of medicine to the people which can be passed on to the next generation.

Wang came to Nambia as a member of the Chinese medical team in the southern African country. Since 1996, the Chinese government has sent a total of 15 teams of medical personnel to the country who have been committed to ensuring the health of the Namibian people while also maintaining the friendship between the two countries.

Wang said his two-year tenure in Namibia was not enough to help local patients so he decided to stay in the country to open a clinic.

“I started my practice in 2017. At the start, two or three years, I only did the work at my practice and did not have assistance,” he said, adding that he was glad to have interns under his guidance, as he was also a TCM medical lecturer back in China.

Peng realized he could teach and train the local Namibian doctors who in turn would help their local communities. “I am lucky to have been introduced to these two interns. The two are very smart, diligent and work hard,” he said. (Xinhua)