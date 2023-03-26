Namibian Nurse Goes Above and Beyond to Help Zimbabwe Hospital Ward

By Benjamin Wickham

Bulawayo, March 26 — Namibia-based nurse Rutendo Zvidza has set a heart-warming example of generosity and compassion by donating body towels and over 300 Easter eggs to the paediatric ward at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo. Her thoughtful donation is intended to provide a ray of light and hopes to the young patients who will be spending Easter in the hospital.

As the largest referral hospital in southern Zimbabwe, Mpilo Central Hospital serves patients from various provinces across the country. Zvidza’s donation will go a long way in easing the burden on the staff and helping those in need. The body towels she donated will also be used to help less privileged mothers at the labour ward who come on referral and may not have towels for their newborns.

Zvidza, who is the director of PMT Healthcare Institute, expressed her desire to spread joy and cheer to those who may be feeling down during the holiday season. “Since Easter should be spent at home, most children end up being depressed as the hospital is a depressing place,” she said. “The little something we have donated at the hospital today will be used to prepare a special meal for the children on Easter days.”

Penny Ncube, the matron of the paediatric ward, expressed her gratitude for Zvidza’s donation, saying: “The towels will help us, especially with referral expecting mothers, as some come without towels for their children and won’t be having any relatives anywhere near Bulawayo. We are really grateful, and we hope they will not tire doing these kinds of acts.”

In a world that can often seem dark and bleak, acts of kindness and generosity like Zvidza’s remind us of the power of human compassion and empathy. As Maya Angelou once said, “I have found that among its other benefits, giving liberates the soul of the giver.” Zvidza’s donation not only provides tangible benefits to those in need, but it also uplifts spirits and reminds us all of the importance of giving back to those who are less fortunate. – Namibia Daily News