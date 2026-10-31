H5 bird flu detected in dolphin in South Australia

CANBERRA, Oct. 31– A new case of H5 bird flu has been confirmed in a common dolphin in South Australia, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed detection events to 340, authorities said on Saturday.

The South Australian government said in its latest update that the new detection was recorded in Victor Harbor on the Fleurieu Peninsula, south of the state capital Adelaide.

The government said the 340 confirmed events may involve more than 340 animals, as each event can involve one or more infected animals.

According to the update, 2,874 tests have been conducted since Jan. 1, while 15,872 reports have been made to the Emergency Animal Disease Hotline since June 20.

No H5 bird flu infections have been detected in poultry or other livestock in the state, and the risk to human health remains low, the government said.

Authorities urged the public to avoid touching sick or dead birds and other wildlife and to report suspected infections to the hotline. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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