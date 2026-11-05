Bangladesh-China research center for party, state governance studies inaugurated in Dhaka

DHAKA, Nov. 5 — The Bangladesh-China research center for party and state governance studies was inaugurated in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, on Wednesday to promote exchanges between political parties and think tanks of the two countries.

The inauguration ceremony was held as part of a China-Bangladesh “Political Parties Plus” roundtable hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh.

Liu Haixing, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, acting secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and political adviser to the Bangladeshi prime minister, and Liu Yuyin, charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh, attended the event.

Rizvi said Bangladesh and China share a longstanding relationship founded on friendship, mutual respect, equality and a shared commitment to peace and development.

He said the two parties could help advance bilateral cooperation through regular exchanges, institutional dialogue, cooperation involving young people and research organizations, and the sharing of experiences in development and governance.

Liu Haixing said party-to-party exchanges have played an important role in the development of China-Bangladesh relations. China does not draw ideological lines or distinguish friends based on whether a party is in or out of government, and has added impetus to bilateral cooperation through friendly exchanges with all major Bangladeshi political parties, he said.

He described the establishment of the center as a tangible step to implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries. He expressed hope that the center would deepen research and exchanges on governance experiences, promote mutual learning and contribute to building a China-Bangladesh community with a shared future in the new era.

The center is based at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies, a national think tank under Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 7