U.S. firms deepen CIIE engagement with eye on opportunities in China: AmCham Shanghai president

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10 — U.S. companies are deepening their engagement with the China International Import Expo (CIIE), attracted by China’s vast market and growing innovation capabilities, said Eric Zheng, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai (AmCham Shanghai).

U.S. firms have led in exhibition space for eight consecutive editions, Zheng said, noting that this year, the American Food and Agriculture Pavilion, jointly organized by AmCham Shanghai and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, spans a record 400 square meters, with more than 40 companies and organizations participating.

Six deals worth over 650 million U.S. dollars were signed at the pavilion on the first day, according to AmCham Shanghai. “We attach great importance to the Chinese market because the market is very, very big,” Zheng said, adding that the chamber works with U.S. agricultural associations to help smaller businesses and farmers reach Chinese buyers.

Zheng noted that more companies are using the CIIE to launch new products, including global debuts. The growing presence of top multinational executives also reflects the importance attached to the expo. Medtronic CEO Geoff Martha, for example, brought the company’s entire global management team to China.

He cited biopharmaceuticals as a potential area for cooperation, where Chinese firms developing early-stage drugs could partner with U.S. companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer to advance clinical trials and bring new medicines to global markets, benefiting both sides.

“We see a lot more innovation happening in this country,” Zheng said, pointing to China’s leading position worldwide in patent applications. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 17