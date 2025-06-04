Trending Now
Home InternationalEurope Ukraine, Russia to exchange 500 prisoners each this weekend: Zelensky
Ukraine, Russia to exchange 500 prisoners each this weekend: Zelensky
EuropeInternational

Ukraine, Russia to exchange 500 prisoners each this weekend: Zelensky

June 4, 2025

KIEV, June 4  — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Wednesday that Ukraine and Russia have agreed to carry out a prisoner exchange under the “500-for-500” formula this weekend, the Ukrinform news agency reported.

“The Russian side has informed us that this weekend it will be ready to hand over 500 individuals … Accordingly, we will be ready to exchange the same number of people,” Zelensky said after consultations between Kiev and Moscow regarding the swap.

He noted that Ukraine has not yet received the lists of individuals to be exchanged. Ukraine and Russia have agreed on another major prisoner exchange during the second round of direct talks in Istanbul on Monday.

The delegations held their previous negotiations on May 16, which resulted in a “1,000 for 1,000” prisoner exchange between the parties. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 80
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Xi calls for stronger manufacturing industry to advance...

May 21, 2025

Niger’s political turmoil continues.

August 27, 2023

Zelensky asks for more aid to Ukraine as...

October 12, 2023

France urges Britain to decide on Brexit accord...

February 15, 2019

WHO set to vaccinate 40 pct population of...

October 7, 2021

Chinese FM says two-state solution only way to...

November 30, 2023

Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated citizens to travel...

July 20, 2021

British immigrant killed after shooting at police in...

April 29, 2018

Russian helicopter crashes in Syria, both pilots killed

May 8, 2018

Liquid, Unitas Global create the largest network of...

September 8, 2021