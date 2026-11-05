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Plane diverted to airbase in France following bomb alert
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Plane diverted to airbase in France following bomb alert

November 5, 2026

PARIS, Nov. 5  — An Airbus A320 passenger plane traveling from Dublin to Rome was diverted to Evreux airbase in northern France on Thursday morning following a bomb alert, French media reported.

The flight, EI402, operated by Irish airline Aer Lingus, departed Dublin Airport at 6:23 a.m. (0623 GMT) and was scheduled to land at Rome Fiumicino Airport at 10:50 a.m. (0950 GMT), French television channel TF1 reported.

The aircraft landed at the airbase shortly after 10 a.m. (0900 GMT), and the 151 passengers and six crew members were brought to safety as bomb disposal teams were deployed, French public radio Franceinfo reported.

The incident came amid a string of bomb alerts targeting passenger aircraft across Europe. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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