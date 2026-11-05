Computer literacy in Sri Lanka lower than 40 pct: census department

COLOMBO, Nov. 5 — Nearly 62 percent of Sri Lankans aged five to 69 cannot independently use a computer, according to the latest figures released by the country’s Department of Census and Statistics (DCS).

The department’s Computer Literacy Statistics Bulletin for the first six months of 2026 showed that the country’s computer literacy rate stood at 38.1 percent, down from 38.4 percent during the corresponding period in 2025.

The country’s computer literacy stands in sharp contrast to its digital literacy, which includes the ability to independently operate smartphones and tablets, which is considerably higher at 72.5 percent.

The census also indicated that, despite limited computer proficiency, internet usage increased to 63.9 percent from 60.4 percent in the corresponding period of 2025, while email usage rose marginally to 21.9 percent.

Smartphones accounted for 80.9 percent of devices used to access the internet or email, compared with 17.1 percent for desktops and laptops. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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