Trending Now
Home International Cuban delegates exit UNGA meeting hall as Trump speaks on Cuba
Cuban delegates exit UNGA meeting hall as Trump speaks on Cuba
International

Cuban delegates exit UNGA meeting hall as Trump speaks on Cuba

September 22, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 22 — Cuban delegates left the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Hall on Tuesday morning as U.S. President Donald Trump spoke about Cuba in addressing the UNGA’s 81st session.

Video footage shows that multiple delegates rose and left the Cuban seats in protest as Trump described Cuba as a “failed state.”

Trump said that his administration is “seeking a fundamental change in the situation in Cuba,” while accusing the island country of cultivating “ties to subversive and radical groups.”

He added that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is handling negotiations with Cuba.

The United States has escalated pressures and sanctions against Cuba since late January while bilateral relations have been strained for decades. Following U.S. military actions against Venezuela and Iran earlier this year, Trump threatened that “Cuba is next,” enforcing an oil blockade and intensifying a long-standing embargo to choke off the island nation’s economic lifelines.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 36
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

EU proposal on Ukrainian territorial concessions sent to...

December 11, 2025

U.S. maintains sanctions on Russia while claiming cooperation:...

February 9, 2026

World Insights: Hormuz Strait crisis prompts global energy...

August 13, 2026

SADC seeks to become energy self-sufficient by 2027:...

June 30, 2025

Macron says Putin-Zelensky meeting possible in 2 weeks

August 19, 2025

Rwandan students shine at Africa Abacus Mental Math...

October 19, 2025

Egyptian FM, Palestinian VP discuss Gaza reconstruction over...

October 27, 2025

African nations asked to digitalize revenue collection amid...

September 7, 2021

China: Fear or FOMO? A Strategic Investment Perspective

August 4, 2025

China raises flood-control emergency response for Jiangxi, Hunan,...

July 26, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.