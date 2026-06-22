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Russia pledges stable fuel supplies, prices amid market review
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Russia pledges stable fuel supplies, prices amid market review

June 22, 2026

MOSCOW, June 22– Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak chaired a meeting Monday on the domestic fuel market, pledging measures to stabilize supplies and prices.

Officials and energy executives reviewed fuel prices, regional supplies and reserve levels, with particular focus on ensuring deliveries to agricultural producers during seasonal fieldwork. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service said it was monitoring the market to prevent unjustified price increases and antitrust violations.

Energy companies outlined steps to expand fuel availability, increase petroleum product output and bring new production capacity online. Novak instructed government agencies to prepare a balanced plan to maintain market stability and ordered continued price monitoring.

Ukraine has intensified drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in recent months, including oil refineries in several regions. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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