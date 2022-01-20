Trending Now
Home International Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0500 GMT, Jan. 20
Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0500 GMT, Jan. 20
International

Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0500 GMT, Jan. 20

January 20, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 20 — The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Jan. 20. (Xinhua)

Country Cases Deaths Recovered % Active Tests
United States 69,808,350 880,976 43,892,277 62.9% 25,035,097 871,652,953
India 38,218,773 487,719 35,807,029 93.7% 1,924,025 709,356,830
Brazil 23,420,861 621,927 21,848,301 93.3% 950,633 63,776,166
United Kingdom 15,506,750 152,872 11,738,323 75.7% 3,615,555 437,010,764
France 15,175,464 127,869 9,612,731 63.3% 5,434,864 216,918,555
Russia 10,938,261 324,060 9,950,333 91% 663,868 247,600,000
Turkey 10,664,372 85,253 9,899,648 92.8% 679,471 126,263,774
Italy 9,219,391 142,205 6,450,596 70% 2,626,590 159,001,733
Spain 8,676,916 91,437 5,390,818 62.1% 3,194,661 66,213,858
Germany 8,262,398 116,868 7,139,800 86.4% 1,005,730 89,622,218
Argentina 7,446,626 118,628 6,384,343 85.7% 943,655 31,095,885
Iran 6,236,567 132,152 6,073,412 97.4% 31,003 43,680,828
Colombia 5,624,520 131,437 5,322,450 94.6% 170,633 31,355,675
Mexico 4,495,310 302,112 3,551,283 79% 641,915 13,398,630
Poland 4,406,553 103,378 3,813,718 86.5% 489,457 28,939,723
Indonesia 4,277,644 144,199 4,121,117 96.3% 12,328 68,853,446
Ukraine 3,799,382 98,843 3,571,782 94% 128,757 17,332,435
Netherlands 3,680,896 21,178 2,970,979 80.7% 688,739 21,107,399
South Africa 3,568,900 93,707 3,390,027 95% 85,166 21,895,771
Philippines 3,324,478 53,153 2,995,961 90.1% 275,364 26,468,749
Canada 2,844,910 32,008 2,499,913 87.9% 312,989 55,451,431
Malaysia 2,817,163 31,831 2,744,203 97.4% 41,129 43,272,456
Peru 2,723,166 203,750 0% 2,519,416 23,656,156
Czechia 2,678,767 36,972 2,447,642 91.4% 194,153 48,556,054
Belgium 2,575,313 28,726 1,982,261 77% 564,326 28,868,856
Thailand 2,353,062 21,990 2,248,341 95.5% 82,731 17,270,775
Iraq 2,137,267 24,272 2,072,723 97% 40,272 17,144,299
Vietnam 2,094,802 36,266 1,794,924 85.7% 263,612 76,534,613
Israel 2,035,432 8,362 1,530,716 75.2% 496,354 41,373,364
Australia 2,022,581 2,890 903,993 44.7% 1,115,698 59,454,882
Portugal 2,003,169 19,413 1,627,279 81.2% 356,477 30,295,166
Japan 1,972,893 18,457 1,758,941 89.2% 195,495 31,148,091
Romania 1,964,021 59,428 1,806,581 92% 98,012 18,286,467
Chile 1,902,657 39,431 1,753,471 92.2% 109,755 28,662,521
Switzerland 1,833,443 12,659 1,191,909 65% 628,875 15,880,413
Sweden 1,741,710 15,596 1,252,603 71.9% 473,511 16,009,781
Greece 1,723,496 22,285 1,429,157 82.9% 272,054 53,819,680
Bangladesh 1,653,182 28,180 1,554,845 94.1% 70,157 12,007,581
Austria 1,503,668 13,956 1,328,340 88.3% 161,372 133,564,965
Serbia 1,484,516 13,152 1,287,825 86.8% 183,539 7,740,137
Hungary 1,385,500 40,757 1,186,319 85.6% 158,424 9,612,654
Pakistan 1,345,801 29,042 1,265,665 94% 51,094 24,356,373
Denmark 1,226,895 3,550 893,031 72.8% 330,314 115,173,240
Ireland 1,122,428 6,087 655,301 58.4% 461,040 10,685,379
Jordan 1,117,397 13,028 1,067,780 95.6% 36,589 14,211,088
Kazakhstan 1,100,876 13,105 978,588 88.9% 109,183 11,575,012
Morocco 1,068,941 15,025 990,734 92.7% 63,182 11,237,010
Georgia 1,021,943 14,582 946,255 92.6% 61,106 13,762,520
Cuba 1,008,616 8,348 982,897 97.5% 17,371 12,314,773
Slovakia 896,798 17,520 839,226 93.6% 40,052 5,314,519
Nepal 887,769 11,632 818,809 92.2% 57,328 5,075,205
Bulgaria 851,945 32,431 640,213 75.1% 179,301 8,071,094
Croatia 848,150 13,300 775,657 91.5% 59,193 4,053,231
Lebanon 840,514 9,429 682,977 81.3% 148,108 4,795,578
Tunisia 817,051 25,881 711,123 87% 80,047 3,755,051
United Arab Emirates 816,945 2,204 764,731 93.6% 50,010 119,773,383
Bolivia 785,094 20,439 616,081 78.5% 148,574 2,653,186
Belarus 721,103 5,882 713,965 99% 1,256 11,414,423
South Korea 712,503 6,480 589,768 82.8% 116,255 15,804,065
Guatemala 659,655 16,203 615,330 93.3% 28,122 3,452,399
Saudi Arabia 638,327 8,914 584,050 91.5% 45,363 36,147,998
Costa Rica 631,311 7,434 566,893 89.8% 56,984 3,105,720
Ecuador 629,507 34,232 0% 595,275 2,304,305
Azerbaijan 628,166 8,550 610,023 97.1% 9,593 6,028,671
Panama 602,606 7,554 525,683 87.2% 69,369 4,904,989
Sri Lanka 598,536 15,243 568,637 95% 14,656 6,007,118
Lithuania 589,074 7,708 528,559 89.7% 52,807 6,966,315
Slovenia 569,620 5,732 473,157 83.1% 90,731 2,284,085
Norway 554,778 1,412 88,952 16% 464,414 9,712,476
Uruguay 543,166 6,258 450,380 82.9% 86,528 4,899,736
Myanmar (Burma) 533,604 19,306 511,630 95.9% 2,668 6,234,559
Dominican Republic 517,611 4,274 477,924 92.3% 35,413 2,833,192
Paraguay 516,555 16,887 455,476 88.2% 44,192 2,207,475
Kuwait 479,640 2,480 432,729 90.2% 44,431 6,540,444
Venezuela 461,059 5,392 441,156 95.7% 14,511 3,359,014
Ethiopia 459,959 7,190 379,914 82.6% 72,855 4,275,287
Palestinian Territories 449,638 4,773 436,776 97.1% 8,089 2,935,207
Mongolia 417,557 2,092 313,256 75% 102,209 4,030,048
Finland 416,079 1,790 46,000 11.1% 368,289 9,193,489
Egypt 403,990 22,238 337,627 83.6% 44,125 3,693,367
Libya 401,444 5,889 386,967 96.4% 8,588 2,123,570
Moldova 396,678 10,470 368,373 92.9% 17,835 2,486,339
Honduras 386,756 10,465 127,029 32.8% 249,262 1,174,632
Armenia 349,329 8,026 333,857 95.6% 7,446 2,660,375
Bosnia & Herzegovina 324,026 13,912 192,218 59.3% 117,896 1,574,810
Kenya 319,379 5,520 287,963 90.2% 25,896 3,170,792
Latvia 319,027 4,773 278,524 87.3% 35,730 5,857,160
Oman 318,272 4,125 303,644 95.4% 10,503 25,000,000
Bahrain 317,380 1,398 291,297 91.8% 24,685 8,478,267
Qatar 314,073 632 271,741 86.5% 41,700 3,276,743
Zambia 299,971 3,879 285,133 95.1% 10,959 3,136,269
Singapore 296,077 844 286,038 96.6% 9,195 22,536,079
Estonia 278,498 1,994 240,007 86.2% 36,497 2,692,521
Nigeria 251,571 3,117 225,280 89.5% 23,174 3,992,486
North Macedonia 249,704 8,153 223,053 89.3% 18,498 1,723,835
Botswana 239,887 2,534 227,041 94.6% 10,312 2,026,898
Albania 239,129 3,283 212,879 89% 22,967 1,597,494
Cyprus 233,082 689 124,370 53.4% 108,023 9,477,138
Algeria 228,918 6,443 156,203 68.2% 66,272 230,861
Zimbabwe 227,552 5,276 210,675 92.6% 11,601 1,943,335
Mozambique 220,908 2,140 194,629 88.1% 24,139 1,191,681
Uzbekistan 209,578 1,529 201,246 96% 6,803 1,377,915
Montenegro 208,171 2,493 193,989 93.2% 11,689 1,081,848
Kyrgyzstan 193,028 2,842 181,692 94.1% 8,494 1,907,195
Uganda 159,454 3,454 99,016 62.1% 56,984 2,289,947
Afghanistan 159,303 7,386 146,084 91.7% 5,833 840,603
Namibia 154,897 3,884 143,562 92.7% 7,451 907,241
Ghana 154,614 1,354 146,489 94.7% 6,771 2,158,619
Réunion 133,617 462 86,669 64.9% 46,486 1,424,291
Luxembourg 131,644 941 105,327 80% 25,376 3,909,633
Laos 128,248 508 7,660 6% 120,080 957,779
Rwanda 126,685 1,417 45,522 35.9% 79,746 4,430,294
El Salvador 123,577 3,840 116,742 94.5% 2,995 1,557,257
Cambodia 120,914 3,015 117,162 96.9% 737 2,786,251
Jamaica 116,084 2,555 67,681 58.3% 45,848 766,803
Cameroon 109,666 1,853 106,050 96.7% 1,763 1,751,774
Maldives 108,732 265 98,880 90.9% 9,587 1,975,522
China 105,411 4,636 97,478 92.5% 3,297 160,000,000
Trinidad & Tobago 102,942 3,238 81,602 79.3% 18,102 543,199
Angola 94,779 1,877 85,603 90.3% 7,299 1,340,816
Senegal 83,752 1,917 76,817 91.7% 5,018 961,822
Malawi 83,219 2,491 66,042 79.4% 14,686 517,237
Congo - Kinshasa 82,984 1,278 50,930 61.4% 30,776 846,704
Côte d’Ivoire 79,558 764 76,006 95.5% 2,788 1,328,502
Guadeloupe 73,959 753 2,250 3% 70,956 723,515
French Guiana 71,476 356 11,254 15.7% 59,866 547,534
Martinique 71,193 813 104 0.1% 70,276 548,655
Eswatini 67,975 1,365 66,022 97.1% 588 447,651
Suriname 67,768 1,222 49,186 72.6% 17,360 202,110
Malta 65,005 520 55,375 85.2% 9,110 1,211,456
Fiji 60,509 752 55,676 92% 4,081 487,159
Mauritania 56,296 914 44,947 79.8% 10,435 649,560
Madagascar 55,827 1,169 50,381 90.2% 4,277 352,115
Cape Verde 54,891 380 52,406 95.5% 2,105 400,982
Guyana 53,921 1,108 40,994 76% 11,819 481,243
Iceland 53,121 44 42,440 79.9% 10,637 1,526,157
Sudan 53,080 3,390 40,329 76% 9,361 562,941
Syria 50,821 2,956 35,238 69.3% 12,627 146,269
French Polynesia 47,275 636 0% 46,639 0
Gabon 45,405 299 39,889 87.9% 5,217 1,521,001
Belize 44,145 611 34,468 78.1% 9,066 431,402
Jersey 37,613 124 34,522 91.8% 2,967 1,167,766
Barbados 37,063 271 31,128 84% 5,664 508,874
Burundi 36,785 38 773 2.1% 35,974 345,742
Papua New Guinea 36,446 596 35,798 98.2% 52 249,149
Togo 36,120 264 29,735 82.3% 6,121 650,836
Guinea 35,719 410 31,183 87.3% 4,126 579,323
Mayotte 35,189 186 2,964 8.4% 32,039 176,919
Curaçao 34,886 207 22,807 65.4% 11,872 428,020
Seychelles 32,846 140 27,657 84.2% 5,049 0
Tanzania 32,393 753 0% 31,640 0
Lesotho 31,899 690 20,530 64.4% 10,679 367,625
Aruba 31,603 187 30,235 95.7% 1,181 177,885
Bahamas 31,549 719 23,326 73.9% 7,504 203,402
Andorra 29,888 142 24,030 80.4% 5,716 249,838
Mali 29,257 701 24,904 85.1% 3,652 578,998
Haiti 28,030 780 24,164 86.2% 3,086 132,422
Benin 26,309 163 25,033 95.1% 1,113 604,310
Mauritius 25,035 762 24,078 96.2% 195 358,675
Somalia 24,261 1,335 13,182 54.3% 9,744 400,466
Congo - Brazzaville 23,244 371 18,993 81.7% 3,880 328,562
Burkina Faso 20,414 353 19,354 94.8% 707 242,231
Timor-Leste 19,866 122 19,730 99.3% 14 226,374
St. Lucia 18,322 316 14,351 78.3% 3,655 120,437
Taiwan 18,041 851 16,178 89.7% 1,012 9,934,894
Nicaragua 17,604 215 4,225 24% 13,164 0
Tajikistan 17,095 124 16,966 99.2% 5 0
South Sudan 16,607 136 12,934 77.9% 3,537 310,727
Brunei 15,986 98 15,506 97% 382 700,150
Equatorial Guinea 15,558 179 14,141 90.9% 1,238 273,437
New Zealand 15,334 52 14,245 92.9% 1,037 5,843,152
Djibouti 15,134 189 14,503 95.8% 442 268,901
New Caledonia 14,854 282 12,837 86.4% 1,735 98,964
Isle of Man 14,126 70 13,755 97.4% 301 133,676
Central African Republic 13,319 108 6,859 51.5% 6,352 74,519
Hong Kong SAR China 13,096 213 12,474 95.3% 409 31,341,334
Faroe Islands 11,948 15 7,693 64.4% 4,240 707,000
Cayman Islands 11,666 15 8,093 69.4% 3,558 215,963
Gambia 11,572 347 10,156 87.8% 1,069 135,608
Gibraltar 11,216 100 9,629 85.9% 1,487 474,312
Grenada 10,707 204 7,547 70.5% 2,956 118,187
San Marino 10,639 103 8,895 83.6% 1,641 116,193
Yemen 10,485 1,995 7,051 67.2% 1,439 265,253
Bermuda 9,144 110 7,081 77.4% 1,953 734,295
Eritrea 9,115 89 8,440 92.6% 586 23,693
Greenland 9,014 3 2,761 30.6% 6,250 161,937
Sint Maarten 8,897 77 6,664 74.9% 2,156 62,056
Niger 8,472 294 7,476 88.2% 702 213,118
Dominica 7,957 48 7,262 91.3% 647 136,754
Comoros 7,784 159 7,368 94.7% 257 0
St. Martin 7,713 60 1,399 18.1% 6,254 78,366
Liechtenstein 7,597 73 7,148 94.1% 376 80,413
Sierra Leone 7,562 125 0% 7,437 259,958
Guinea-Bissau 7,140 153 6,361 89.1% 626 115,234
Liberia 7,121 287 5,747 80.7% 1,087 139,824
Monaco 7,041 44 6,567 93.3% 430 54,960
Chad 6,887 185 4,874 70.8% 1,828 191,341
St. Vincent & Grenadines 6,604 88 5,638 85.4% 878 94,386
Caribbean Netherlands 5,824 27 4,969 85.3% 828 30,126
Antigua & Barbuda 5,741 121 4,369 76.1% 1,251 18,901
São Tomé & Príncipe 5,651 66 4,392 77.7% 1,193 29,036
British Virgin Islands 5,449 47 0% 5,402 96,840
Turks & Caicos Islands 5,271 32 4,707 89.3% 532 94,789
St. Kitts & Nevis 5,141 28 4,090 79.6% 1,023 64,164
Bhutan 3,317 3 2,654 80% 660 1,371,449
St. Barthélemy 2,927 6 0% 2,921 56,491
Anguilla 2,187 7 1,997 91.3% 183 51,382
Diamond Princess 712 13 699 98.2% 0 0
St. Pierre & Miquelon 598 0 363 60.7% 235 16,407
Wallis & Futuna 454 7 438 96.5% 9 20,508
Palau 189 0 19 10.1% 170 19,871
Montserrat 151 1 111 73.5% 39 7,329
Falkland Islands 85 0 0% 85 8,528
Solomon Islands 81 0 20 24.7% 61 4,500
Macao SAR China 79 0 79 100% 0 5,217
Vatican City 29 0 27 93.1% 2 0
Samoa 13 0 3 23.1% 10 0
Western Sahara 10 1 8 80% 1 0
MS Zaandam 9 2 7 77.8% 0 0
Marshall Islands 7 0 7 100% 0 0
Vanuatu 7 1 6 85.7% 0 23,000
St. Helena 2 0 2 100% 0 0
Micronesia 1 0 1 100% 0 0
Tonga 1 0 1 100% 0 0

 


Zoom inZoom out
0> 30000
Post Views: 956
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Women can attend Afghan universities but in gender-separated...

September 12, 2021

New Zealand starts mass vaccination in Auckland to...

August 1, 2021

AU receives Chinese COVID-19 vaccines.

August 27, 2021

China’s paper-making industry reports higher revenue, profits

July 31, 2021

U.S.-proposed “summit for democracy” is anything but democratic...

November 29, 2021

Johnson, Biden vow to work together on Afghan...

August 18, 2021

Former senior banking regulatory official under investigation

July 30, 2021

UN chief urges driving forward efforts to achieve...

July 17, 2021

Former provincial official arrested for bribery, abuse of...

August 27, 2021

Japan evacuates embassy in Afghanistan

August 17, 2021



100% secure your website.