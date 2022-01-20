Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0500 GMT, Jan. 20

BEIJING, Jan. 20 — The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Jan. 20. (Xinhua)

Country Cases Deaths Recovered % Active Tests United States 69,808,350 880,976 43,892,277 62.9% 25,035,097 871,652,953 India 38,218,773 487,719 35,807,029 93.7% 1,924,025 709,356,830 Brazil 23,420,861 621,927 21,848,301 93.3% 950,633 63,776,166 United Kingdom 15,506,750 152,872 11,738,323 75.7% 3,615,555 437,010,764 France 15,175,464 127,869 9,612,731 63.3% 5,434,864 216,918,555 Russia 10,938,261 324,060 9,950,333 91% 663,868 247,600,000 Turkey 10,664,372 85,253 9,899,648 92.8% 679,471 126,263,774 Italy 9,219,391 142,205 6,450,596 70% 2,626,590 159,001,733 Spain 8,676,916 91,437 5,390,818 62.1% 3,194,661 66,213,858 Germany 8,262,398 116,868 7,139,800 86.4% 1,005,730 89,622,218 Argentina 7,446,626 118,628 6,384,343 85.7% 943,655 31,095,885 Iran 6,236,567 132,152 6,073,412 97.4% 31,003 43,680,828 Colombia 5,624,520 131,437 5,322,450 94.6% 170,633 31,355,675 Mexico 4,495,310 302,112 3,551,283 79% 641,915 13,398,630 Poland 4,406,553 103,378 3,813,718 86.5% 489,457 28,939,723 Indonesia 4,277,644 144,199 4,121,117 96.3% 12,328 68,853,446 Ukraine 3,799,382 98,843 3,571,782 94% 128,757 17,332,435 Netherlands 3,680,896 21,178 2,970,979 80.7% 688,739 21,107,399 South Africa 3,568,900 93,707 3,390,027 95% 85,166 21,895,771 Philippines 3,324,478 53,153 2,995,961 90.1% 275,364 26,468,749 Canada 2,844,910 32,008 2,499,913 87.9% 312,989 55,451,431 Malaysia 2,817,163 31,831 2,744,203 97.4% 41,129 43,272,456 Peru 2,723,166 203,750 – 0% 2,519,416 23,656,156 Czechia 2,678,767 36,972 2,447,642 91.4% 194,153 48,556,054 Belgium 2,575,313 28,726 1,982,261 77% 564,326 28,868,856 Thailand 2,353,062 21,990 2,248,341 95.5% 82,731 17,270,775 Iraq 2,137,267 24,272 2,072,723 97% 40,272 17,144,299 Vietnam 2,094,802 36,266 1,794,924 85.7% 263,612 76,534,613 Israel 2,035,432 8,362 1,530,716 75.2% 496,354 41,373,364 Australia 2,022,581 2,890 903,993 44.7% 1,115,698 59,454,882 Portugal 2,003,169 19,413 1,627,279 81.2% 356,477 30,295,166 Japan 1,972,893 18,457 1,758,941 89.2% 195,495 31,148,091 Romania 1,964,021 59,428 1,806,581 92% 98,012 18,286,467 Chile 1,902,657 39,431 1,753,471 92.2% 109,755 28,662,521 Switzerland 1,833,443 12,659 1,191,909 65% 628,875 15,880,413 Sweden 1,741,710 15,596 1,252,603 71.9% 473,511 16,009,781 Greece 1,723,496 22,285 1,429,157 82.9% 272,054 53,819,680 Bangladesh 1,653,182 28,180 1,554,845 94.1% 70,157 12,007,581 Austria 1,503,668 13,956 1,328,340 88.3% 161,372 133,564,965 Serbia 1,484,516 13,152 1,287,825 86.8% 183,539 7,740,137 Hungary 1,385,500 40,757 1,186,319 85.6% 158,424 9,612,654 Pakistan 1,345,801 29,042 1,265,665 94% 51,094 24,356,373 Denmark 1,226,895 3,550 893,031 72.8% 330,314 115,173,240 Ireland 1,122,428 6,087 655,301 58.4% 461,040 10,685,379 Jordan 1,117,397 13,028 1,067,780 95.6% 36,589 14,211,088 Kazakhstan 1,100,876 13,105 978,588 88.9% 109,183 11,575,012 Morocco 1,068,941 15,025 990,734 92.7% 63,182 11,237,010 Georgia 1,021,943 14,582 946,255 92.6% 61,106 13,762,520 Cuba 1,008,616 8,348 982,897 97.5% 17,371 12,314,773 Slovakia 896,798 17,520 839,226 93.6% 40,052 5,314,519 Nepal 887,769 11,632 818,809 92.2% 57,328 5,075,205 Bulgaria 851,945 32,431 640,213 75.1% 179,301 8,071,094 Croatia 848,150 13,300 775,657 91.5% 59,193 4,053,231 Lebanon 840,514 9,429 682,977 81.3% 148,108 4,795,578 Tunisia 817,051 25,881 711,123 87% 80,047 3,755,051 United Arab Emirates 816,945 2,204 764,731 93.6% 50,010 119,773,383 Bolivia 785,094 20,439 616,081 78.5% 148,574 2,653,186 Belarus 721,103 5,882 713,965 99% 1,256 11,414,423 South Korea 712,503 6,480 589,768 82.8% 116,255 15,804,065 Guatemala 659,655 16,203 615,330 93.3% 28,122 3,452,399 Saudi Arabia 638,327 8,914 584,050 91.5% 45,363 36,147,998 Costa Rica 631,311 7,434 566,893 89.8% 56,984 3,105,720 Ecuador 629,507 34,232 – 0% 595,275 2,304,305 Azerbaijan 628,166 8,550 610,023 97.1% 9,593 6,028,671 Panama 602,606 7,554 525,683 87.2% 69,369 4,904,989 Sri Lanka 598,536 15,243 568,637 95% 14,656 6,007,118 Lithuania 589,074 7,708 528,559 89.7% 52,807 6,966,315 Slovenia 569,620 5,732 473,157 83.1% 90,731 2,284,085 Norway 554,778 1,412 88,952 16% 464,414 9,712,476 Uruguay 543,166 6,258 450,380 82.9% 86,528 4,899,736 Myanmar (Burma) 533,604 19,306 511,630 95.9% 2,668 6,234,559 Dominican Republic 517,611 4,274 477,924 92.3% 35,413 2,833,192 Paraguay 516,555 16,887 455,476 88.2% 44,192 2,207,475 Kuwait 479,640 2,480 432,729 90.2% 44,431 6,540,444 Venezuela 461,059 5,392 441,156 95.7% 14,511 3,359,014 Ethiopia 459,959 7,190 379,914 82.6% 72,855 4,275,287 Palestinian Territories 449,638 4,773 436,776 97.1% 8,089 2,935,207 Mongolia 417,557 2,092 313,256 75% 102,209 4,030,048 Finland 416,079 1,790 46,000 11.1% 368,289 9,193,489 Egypt 403,990 22,238 337,627 83.6% 44,125 3,693,367 Libya 401,444 5,889 386,967 96.4% 8,588 2,123,570 Moldova 396,678 10,470 368,373 92.9% 17,835 2,486,339 Honduras 386,756 10,465 127,029 32.8% 249,262 1,174,632 Armenia 349,329 8,026 333,857 95.6% 7,446 2,660,375 Bosnia & Herzegovina 324,026 13,912 192,218 59.3% 117,896 1,574,810 Kenya 319,379 5,520 287,963 90.2% 25,896 3,170,792 Latvia 319,027 4,773 278,524 87.3% 35,730 5,857,160 Oman 318,272 4,125 303,644 95.4% 10,503 25,000,000 Bahrain 317,380 1,398 291,297 91.8% 24,685 8,478,267 Qatar 314,073 632 271,741 86.5% 41,700 3,276,743 Zambia 299,971 3,879 285,133 95.1% 10,959 3,136,269 Singapore 296,077 844 286,038 96.6% 9,195 22,536,079 Estonia 278,498 1,994 240,007 86.2% 36,497 2,692,521 Nigeria 251,571 3,117 225,280 89.5% 23,174 3,992,486 North Macedonia 249,704 8,153 223,053 89.3% 18,498 1,723,835 Botswana 239,887 2,534 227,041 94.6% 10,312 2,026,898 Albania 239,129 3,283 212,879 89% 22,967 1,597,494 Cyprus 233,082 689 124,370 53.4% 108,023 9,477,138 Algeria 228,918 6,443 156,203 68.2% 66,272 230,861 Zimbabwe 227,552 5,276 210,675 92.6% 11,601 1,943,335 Mozambique 220,908 2,140 194,629 88.1% 24,139 1,191,681 Uzbekistan 209,578 1,529 201,246 96% 6,803 1,377,915 Montenegro 208,171 2,493 193,989 93.2% 11,689 1,081,848 Kyrgyzstan 193,028 2,842 181,692 94.1% 8,494 1,907,195 Uganda 159,454 3,454 99,016 62.1% 56,984 2,289,947 Afghanistan 159,303 7,386 146,084 91.7% 5,833 840,603 Namibia 154,897 3,884 143,562 92.7% 7,451 907,241 Ghana 154,614 1,354 146,489 94.7% 6,771 2,158,619 Réunion 133,617 462 86,669 64.9% 46,486 1,424,291 Luxembourg 131,644 941 105,327 80% 25,376 3,909,633 Laos 128,248 508 7,660 6% 120,080 957,779 Rwanda 126,685 1,417 45,522 35.9% 79,746 4,430,294 El Salvador 123,577 3,840 116,742 94.5% 2,995 1,557,257 Cambodia 120,914 3,015 117,162 96.9% 737 2,786,251 Jamaica 116,084 2,555 67,681 58.3% 45,848 766,803 Cameroon 109,666 1,853 106,050 96.7% 1,763 1,751,774 Maldives 108,732 265 98,880 90.9% 9,587 1,975,522 China 105,411 4,636 97,478 92.5% 3,297 160,000,000 Trinidad & Tobago 102,942 3,238 81,602 79.3% 18,102 543,199 Angola 94,779 1,877 85,603 90.3% 7,299 1,340,816 Senegal 83,752 1,917 76,817 91.7% 5,018 961,822 Malawi 83,219 2,491 66,042 79.4% 14,686 517,237 Congo - Kinshasa 82,984 1,278 50,930 61.4% 30,776 846,704 Côte d’Ivoire 79,558 764 76,006 95.5% 2,788 1,328,502 Guadeloupe 73,959 753 2,250 3% 70,956 723,515 French Guiana 71,476 356 11,254 15.7% 59,866 547,534 Martinique 71,193 813 104 0.1% 70,276 548,655 Eswatini 67,975 1,365 66,022 97.1% 588 447,651 Suriname 67,768 1,222 49,186 72.6% 17,360 202,110 Malta 65,005 520 55,375 85.2% 9,110 1,211,456 Fiji 60,509 752 55,676 92% 4,081 487,159 Mauritania 56,296 914 44,947 79.8% 10,435 649,560 Madagascar 55,827 1,169 50,381 90.2% 4,277 352,115 Cape Verde 54,891 380 52,406 95.5% 2,105 400,982 Guyana 53,921 1,108 40,994 76% 11,819 481,243 Iceland 53,121 44 42,440 79.9% 10,637 1,526,157 Sudan 53,080 3,390 40,329 76% 9,361 562,941 Syria 50,821 2,956 35,238 69.3% 12,627 146,269 French Polynesia 47,275 636 – 0% 46,639 0 Gabon 45,405 299 39,889 87.9% 5,217 1,521,001 Belize 44,145 611 34,468 78.1% 9,066 431,402 Jersey 37,613 124 34,522 91.8% 2,967 1,167,766 Barbados 37,063 271 31,128 84% 5,664 508,874 Burundi 36,785 38 773 2.1% 35,974 345,742 Papua New Guinea 36,446 596 35,798 98.2% 52 249,149 Togo 36,120 264 29,735 82.3% 6,121 650,836 Guinea 35,719 410 31,183 87.3% 4,126 579,323 Mayotte 35,189 186 2,964 8.4% 32,039 176,919 Curaçao 34,886 207 22,807 65.4% 11,872 428,020 Seychelles 32,846 140 27,657 84.2% 5,049 0 Tanzania 32,393 753 – 0% 31,640 0 Lesotho 31,899 690 20,530 64.4% 10,679 367,625 Aruba 31,603 187 30,235 95.7% 1,181 177,885 Bahamas 31,549 719 23,326 73.9% 7,504 203,402 Andorra 29,888 142 24,030 80.4% 5,716 249,838 Mali 29,257 701 24,904 85.1% 3,652 578,998 Haiti 28,030 780 24,164 86.2% 3,086 132,422 Benin 26,309 163 25,033 95.1% 1,113 604,310 Mauritius 25,035 762 24,078 96.2% 195 358,675 Somalia 24,261 1,335 13,182 54.3% 9,744 400,466 Congo - Brazzaville 23,244 371 18,993 81.7% 3,880 328,562 Burkina Faso 20,414 353 19,354 94.8% 707 242,231 Timor-Leste 19,866 122 19,730 99.3% 14 226,374 St. Lucia 18,322 316 14,351 78.3% 3,655 120,437 Taiwan 18,041 851 16,178 89.7% 1,012 9,934,894 Nicaragua 17,604 215 4,225 24% 13,164 0 Tajikistan 17,095 124 16,966 99.2% 5 0 South Sudan 16,607 136 12,934 77.9% 3,537 310,727 Brunei 15,986 98 15,506 97% 382 700,150 Equatorial Guinea 15,558 179 14,141 90.9% 1,238 273,437 New Zealand 15,334 52 14,245 92.9% 1,037 5,843,152 Djibouti 15,134 189 14,503 95.8% 442 268,901 New Caledonia 14,854 282 12,837 86.4% 1,735 98,964 Isle of Man 14,126 70 13,755 97.4% 301 133,676 Central African Republic 13,319 108 6,859 51.5% 6,352 74,519 Hong Kong SAR China 13,096 213 12,474 95.3% 409 31,341,334 Faroe Islands 11,948 15 7,693 64.4% 4,240 707,000 Cayman Islands 11,666 15 8,093 69.4% 3,558 215,963 Gambia 11,572 347 10,156 87.8% 1,069 135,608 Gibraltar 11,216 100 9,629 85.9% 1,487 474,312 Grenada 10,707 204 7,547 70.5% 2,956 118,187 San Marino 10,639 103 8,895 83.6% 1,641 116,193 Yemen 10,485 1,995 7,051 67.2% 1,439 265,253 Bermuda 9,144 110 7,081 77.4% 1,953 734,295 Eritrea 9,115 89 8,440 92.6% 586 23,693 Greenland 9,014 3 2,761 30.6% 6,250 161,937 Sint Maarten 8,897 77 6,664 74.9% 2,156 62,056 Niger 8,472 294 7,476 88.2% 702 213,118 Dominica 7,957 48 7,262 91.3% 647 136,754 Comoros 7,784 159 7,368 94.7% 257 0 St. Martin 7,713 60 1,399 18.1% 6,254 78,366 Liechtenstein 7,597 73 7,148 94.1% 376 80,413 Sierra Leone 7,562 125 – 0% 7,437 259,958 Guinea-Bissau 7,140 153 6,361 89.1% 626 115,234 Liberia 7,121 287 5,747 80.7% 1,087 139,824 Monaco 7,041 44 6,567 93.3% 430 54,960 Chad 6,887 185 4,874 70.8% 1,828 191,341 St. Vincent & Grenadines 6,604 88 5,638 85.4% 878 94,386 Caribbean Netherlands 5,824 27 4,969 85.3% 828 30,126 Antigua & Barbuda 5,741 121 4,369 76.1% 1,251 18,901 São Tomé & Príncipe 5,651 66 4,392 77.7% 1,193 29,036 British Virgin Islands 5,449 47 – 0% 5,402 96,840 Turks & Caicos Islands 5,271 32 4,707 89.3% 532 94,789 St. Kitts & Nevis 5,141 28 4,090 79.6% 1,023 64,164 Bhutan 3,317 3 2,654 80% 660 1,371,449 St. Barthélemy 2,927 6 – 0% 2,921 56,491 Anguilla 2,187 7 1,997 91.3% 183 51,382 Diamond Princess 712 13 699 98.2% 0 0 St. Pierre & Miquelon 598 0 363 60.7% 235 16,407 Wallis & Futuna 454 7 438 96.5% 9 20,508 Palau 189 0 19 10.1% 170 19,871 Montserrat 151 1 111 73.5% 39 7,329 Falkland Islands 85 0 – 0% 85 8,528 Solomon Islands 81 0 20 24.7% 61 4,500 Macao SAR China 79 0 79 100% 0 5,217 Vatican City 29 0 27 93.1% 2 0 Samoa 13 0 3 23.1% 10 0 Western Sahara 10 1 8 80% 1 0 MS Zaandam 9 2 7 77.8% 0 0 Marshall Islands 7 0 7 100% 0 0 Vanuatu 7 1 6 85.7% 0 23,000 St. Helena 2 0 2 100% 0 0 Micronesia 1 0 1 100% 0 0 Tonga 1 0 1 100% 0 0