Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide at 0500 GMT, Jan. 20

BEIJING, Jan. 20 — The following are the latest updates on the COVID-19 global confirmed cases in hardest-hit countries by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University at 0500 GMT, Jan. 20. (Xinhua)
|Country
|Cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|%
|Active
|Tests
|United States
|69,808,350
|880,976
|43,892,277
|62.9%
|25,035,097
|871,652,953
|India
|38,218,773
|487,719
|35,807,029
|93.7%
|1,924,025
|709,356,830
|Brazil
|23,420,861
|621,927
|21,848,301
|93.3%
|950,633
|63,776,166
|United Kingdom
|15,506,750
|152,872
|11,738,323
|75.7%
|3,615,555
|437,010,764
|France
|15,175,464
|127,869
|9,612,731
|63.3%
|5,434,864
|216,918,555
|Russia
|10,938,261
|324,060
|9,950,333
|91%
|663,868
|247,600,000
|Turkey
|10,664,372
|85,253
|9,899,648
|92.8%
|679,471
|126,263,774
|Italy
|9,219,391
|142,205
|6,450,596
|70%
|2,626,590
|159,001,733
|Spain
|8,676,916
|91,437
|5,390,818
|62.1%
|3,194,661
|66,213,858
|Germany
|8,262,398
|116,868
|7,139,800
|86.4%
|1,005,730
|89,622,218
|Argentina
|7,446,626
|118,628
|6,384,343
|85.7%
|943,655
|31,095,885
|Iran
|6,236,567
|132,152
|6,073,412
|97.4%
|31,003
|43,680,828
|Colombia
|5,624,520
|131,437
|5,322,450
|94.6%
|170,633
|31,355,675
|Mexico
|4,495,310
|302,112
|3,551,283
|79%
|641,915
|13,398,630
|Poland
|4,406,553
|103,378
|3,813,718
|86.5%
|489,457
|28,939,723
|Indonesia
|4,277,644
|144,199
|4,121,117
|96.3%
|12,328
|68,853,446
|Ukraine
|3,799,382
|98,843
|3,571,782
|94%
|128,757
|17,332,435
|Netherlands
|3,680,896
|21,178
|2,970,979
|80.7%
|688,739
|21,107,399
|South Africa
|3,568,900
|93,707
|3,390,027
|95%
|85,166
|21,895,771
|Philippines
|3,324,478
|53,153
|2,995,961
|90.1%
|275,364
|26,468,749
|Canada
|2,844,910
|32,008
|2,499,913
|87.9%
|312,989
|55,451,431
|Malaysia
|2,817,163
|31,831
|2,744,203
|97.4%
|41,129
|43,272,456
|Peru
|2,723,166
|203,750
|–
|0%
|2,519,416
|23,656,156
|Czechia
|2,678,767
|36,972
|2,447,642
|91.4%
|194,153
|48,556,054
|Belgium
|2,575,313
|28,726
|1,982,261
|77%
|564,326
|28,868,856
|Thailand
|2,353,062
|21,990
|2,248,341
|95.5%
|82,731
|17,270,775
|Iraq
|2,137,267
|24,272
|2,072,723
|97%
|40,272
|17,144,299
|Vietnam
|2,094,802
|36,266
|1,794,924
|85.7%
|263,612
|76,534,613
|Israel
|2,035,432
|8,362
|1,530,716
|75.2%
|496,354
|41,373,364
|Australia
|2,022,581
|2,890
|903,993
|44.7%
|1,115,698
|59,454,882
|Portugal
|2,003,169
|19,413
|1,627,279
|81.2%
|356,477
|30,295,166
|Japan
|1,972,893
|18,457
|1,758,941
|89.2%
|195,495
|31,148,091
|Romania
|1,964,021
|59,428
|1,806,581
|92%
|98,012
|18,286,467
|Chile
|1,902,657
|39,431
|1,753,471
|92.2%
|109,755
|28,662,521
|Switzerland
|1,833,443
|12,659
|1,191,909
|65%
|628,875
|15,880,413
|Sweden
|1,741,710
|15,596
|1,252,603
|71.9%
|473,511
|16,009,781
|Greece
|1,723,496
|22,285
|1,429,157
|82.9%
|272,054
|53,819,680
|Bangladesh
|1,653,182
|28,180
|1,554,845
|94.1%
|70,157
|12,007,581
|Austria
|1,503,668
|13,956
|1,328,340
|88.3%
|161,372
|133,564,965
|Serbia
|1,484,516
|13,152
|1,287,825
|86.8%
|183,539
|7,740,137
|Hungary
|1,385,500
|40,757
|1,186,319
|85.6%
|158,424
|9,612,654
|Pakistan
|1,345,801
|29,042
|1,265,665
|94%
|51,094
|24,356,373
|Denmark
|1,226,895
|3,550
|893,031
|72.8%
|330,314
|115,173,240
|Ireland
|1,122,428
|6,087
|655,301
|58.4%
|461,040
|10,685,379
|Jordan
|1,117,397
|13,028
|1,067,780
|95.6%
|36,589
|14,211,088
|Kazakhstan
|1,100,876
|13,105
|978,588
|88.9%
|109,183
|11,575,012
|Morocco
|1,068,941
|15,025
|990,734
|92.7%
|63,182
|11,237,010
|Georgia
|1,021,943
|14,582
|946,255
|92.6%
|61,106
|13,762,520
|Cuba
|1,008,616
|8,348
|982,897
|97.5%
|17,371
|12,314,773
|Slovakia
|896,798
|17,520
|839,226
|93.6%
|40,052
|5,314,519
|Nepal
|887,769
|11,632
|818,809
|92.2%
|57,328
|5,075,205
|Bulgaria
|851,945
|32,431
|640,213
|75.1%
|179,301
|8,071,094
|Croatia
|848,150
|13,300
|775,657
|91.5%
|59,193
|4,053,231
|Lebanon
|840,514
|9,429
|682,977
|81.3%
|148,108
|4,795,578
|Tunisia
|817,051
|25,881
|711,123
|87%
|80,047
|3,755,051
|United Arab Emirates
|816,945
|2,204
|764,731
|93.6%
|50,010
|119,773,383
|Bolivia
|785,094
|20,439
|616,081
|78.5%
|148,574
|2,653,186
|Belarus
|721,103
|5,882
|713,965
|99%
|1,256
|11,414,423
|South Korea
|712,503
|6,480
|589,768
|82.8%
|116,255
|15,804,065
|Guatemala
|659,655
|16,203
|615,330
|93.3%
|28,122
|3,452,399
|Saudi Arabia
|638,327
|8,914
|584,050
|91.5%
|45,363
|36,147,998
|Costa Rica
|631,311
|7,434
|566,893
|89.8%
|56,984
|3,105,720
|Ecuador
|629,507
|34,232
|–
|0%
|595,275
|2,304,305
|Azerbaijan
|628,166
|8,550
|610,023
|97.1%
|9,593
|6,028,671
|Panama
|602,606
|7,554
|525,683
|87.2%
|69,369
|4,904,989
|Sri Lanka
|598,536
|15,243
|568,637
|95%
|14,656
|6,007,118
|Lithuania
|589,074
|7,708
|528,559
|89.7%
|52,807
|6,966,315
|Slovenia
|569,620
|5,732
|473,157
|83.1%
|90,731
|2,284,085
|Norway
|554,778
|1,412
|88,952
|16%
|464,414
|9,712,476
|Uruguay
|543,166
|6,258
|450,380
|82.9%
|86,528
|4,899,736
|Myanmar (Burma)
|533,604
|19,306
|511,630
|95.9%
|2,668
|6,234,559
|Dominican Republic
|517,611
|4,274
|477,924
|92.3%
|35,413
|2,833,192
|Paraguay
|516,555
|16,887
|455,476
|88.2%
|44,192
|2,207,475
|Kuwait
|479,640
|2,480
|432,729
|90.2%
|44,431
|6,540,444
|Venezuela
|461,059
|5,392
|441,156
|95.7%
|14,511
|3,359,014
|Ethiopia
|459,959
|7,190
|379,914
|82.6%
|72,855
|4,275,287
|Palestinian Territories
|449,638
|4,773
|436,776
|97.1%
|8,089
|2,935,207
|Mongolia
|417,557
|2,092
|313,256
|75%
|102,209
|4,030,048
|Finland
|416,079
|1,790
|46,000
|11.1%
|368,289
|9,193,489
|Egypt
|403,990
|22,238
|337,627
|83.6%
|44,125
|3,693,367
|Libya
|401,444
|5,889
|386,967
|96.4%
|8,588
|2,123,570
|Moldova
|396,678
|10,470
|368,373
|92.9%
|17,835
|2,486,339
|Honduras
|386,756
|10,465
|127,029
|32.8%
|249,262
|1,174,632
|Armenia
|349,329
|8,026
|333,857
|95.6%
|7,446
|2,660,375
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|324,026
|13,912
|192,218
|59.3%
|117,896
|1,574,810
|Kenya
|319,379
|5,520
|287,963
|90.2%
|25,896
|3,170,792
|Latvia
|319,027
|4,773
|278,524
|87.3%
|35,730
|5,857,160
|Oman
|318,272
|4,125
|303,644
|95.4%
|10,503
|25,000,000
|Bahrain
|317,380
|1,398
|291,297
|91.8%
|24,685
|8,478,267
|Qatar
|314,073
|632
|271,741
|86.5%
|41,700
|3,276,743
|Zambia
|299,971
|3,879
|285,133
|95.1%
|10,959
|3,136,269
|Singapore
|296,077
|844
|286,038
|96.6%
|9,195
|22,536,079
|Estonia
|278,498
|1,994
|240,007
|86.2%
|36,497
|2,692,521
|Nigeria
|251,571
|3,117
|225,280
|89.5%
|23,174
|3,992,486
|North Macedonia
|249,704
|8,153
|223,053
|89.3%
|18,498
|1,723,835
|Botswana
|239,887
|2,534
|227,041
|94.6%
|10,312
|2,026,898
|Albania
|239,129
|3,283
|212,879
|89%
|22,967
|1,597,494
|Cyprus
|233,082
|689
|124,370
|53.4%
|108,023
|9,477,138
|Algeria
|228,918
|6,443
|156,203
|68.2%
|66,272
|230,861
|Zimbabwe
|227,552
|5,276
|210,675
|92.6%
|11,601
|1,943,335
|Mozambique
|220,908
|2,140
|194,629
|88.1%
|24,139
|1,191,681
|Uzbekistan
|209,578
|1,529
|201,246
|96%
|6,803
|1,377,915
|Montenegro
|208,171
|2,493
|193,989
|93.2%
|11,689
|1,081,848
|Kyrgyzstan
|193,028
|2,842
|181,692
|94.1%
|8,494
|1,907,195
|Uganda
|159,454
|3,454
|99,016
|62.1%
|56,984
|2,289,947
|Afghanistan
|159,303
|7,386
|146,084
|91.7%
|5,833
|840,603
|Namibia
|154,897
|3,884
|143,562
|92.7%
|7,451
|907,241
|Ghana
|154,614
|1,354
|146,489
|94.7%
|6,771
|2,158,619
|Réunion
|133,617
|462
|86,669
|64.9%
|46,486
|1,424,291
|Luxembourg
|131,644
|941
|105,327
|80%
|25,376
|3,909,633
|Laos
|128,248
|508
|7,660
|6%
|120,080
|957,779
|Rwanda
|126,685
|1,417
|45,522
|35.9%
|79,746
|4,430,294
|El Salvador
|123,577
|3,840
|116,742
|94.5%
|2,995
|1,557,257
|Cambodia
|120,914
|3,015
|117,162
|96.9%
|737
|2,786,251
|Jamaica
|116,084
|2,555
|67,681
|58.3%
|45,848
|766,803
|Cameroon
|109,666
|1,853
|106,050
|96.7%
|1,763
|1,751,774
|Maldives
|108,732
|265
|98,880
|90.9%
|9,587
|1,975,522
|China
|105,411
|4,636
|97,478
|92.5%
|3,297
|160,000,000
|Trinidad & Tobago
|102,942
|3,238
|81,602
|79.3%
|18,102
|543,199
|Angola
|94,779
|1,877
|85,603
|90.3%
|7,299
|1,340,816
|Senegal
|83,752
|1,917
|76,817
|91.7%
|5,018
|961,822
|Malawi
|83,219
|2,491
|66,042
|79.4%
|14,686
|517,237
|Congo - Kinshasa
|82,984
|1,278
|50,930
|61.4%
|30,776
|846,704
|Côte d’Ivoire
|79,558
|764
|76,006
|95.5%
|2,788
|1,328,502
|Guadeloupe
|73,959
|753
|2,250
|3%
|70,956
|723,515
|French Guiana
|71,476
|356
|11,254
|15.7%
|59,866
|547,534
|Martinique
|71,193
|813
|104
|0.1%
|70,276
|548,655
|Eswatini
|67,975
|1,365
|66,022
|97.1%
|588
|447,651
|Suriname
|67,768
|1,222
|49,186
|72.6%
|17,360
|202,110
|Malta
|65,005
|520
|55,375
|85.2%
|9,110
|1,211,456
|Fiji
|60,509
|752
|55,676
|92%
|4,081
|487,159
|Mauritania
|56,296
|914
|44,947
|79.8%
|10,435
|649,560
|Madagascar
|55,827
|1,169
|50,381
|90.2%
|4,277
|352,115
|Cape Verde
|54,891
|380
|52,406
|95.5%
|2,105
|400,982
|Guyana
|53,921
|1,108
|40,994
|76%
|11,819
|481,243
|Iceland
|53,121
|44
|42,440
|79.9%
|10,637
|1,526,157
|Sudan
|53,080
|3,390
|40,329
|76%
|9,361
|562,941
|Syria
|50,821
|2,956
|35,238
|69.3%
|12,627
|146,269
|French Polynesia
|47,275
|636
|–
|0%
|46,639
|0
|Gabon
|45,405
|299
|39,889
|87.9%
|5,217
|1,521,001
|Belize
|44,145
|611
|34,468
|78.1%
|9,066
|431,402
|Jersey
|37,613
|124
|34,522
|91.8%
|2,967
|1,167,766
|Barbados
|37,063
|271
|31,128
|84%
|5,664
|508,874
|Burundi
|36,785
|38
|773
|2.1%
|35,974
|345,742
|Papua New Guinea
|36,446
|596
|35,798
|98.2%
|52
|249,149
|Togo
|36,120
|264
|29,735
|82.3%
|6,121
|650,836
|Guinea
|35,719
|410
|31,183
|87.3%
|4,126
|579,323
|Mayotte
|35,189
|186
|2,964
|8.4%
|32,039
|176,919
|Curaçao
|34,886
|207
|22,807
|65.4%
|11,872
|428,020
|Seychelles
|32,846
|140
|27,657
|84.2%
|5,049
|0
|Tanzania
|32,393
|753
|–
|0%
|31,640
|0
|Lesotho
|31,899
|690
|20,530
|64.4%
|10,679
|367,625
|Aruba
|31,603
|187
|30,235
|95.7%
|1,181
|177,885
|Bahamas
|31,549
|719
|23,326
|73.9%
|7,504
|203,402
|Andorra
|29,888
|142
|24,030
|80.4%
|5,716
|249,838
|Mali
|29,257
|701
|24,904
|85.1%
|3,652
|578,998
|Haiti
|28,030
|780
|24,164
|86.2%
|3,086
|132,422
|Benin
|26,309
|163
|25,033
|95.1%
|1,113
|604,310
|Mauritius
|25,035
|762
|24,078
|96.2%
|195
|358,675
|Somalia
|24,261
|1,335
|13,182
|54.3%
|9,744
|400,466
|Congo - Brazzaville
|23,244
|371
|18,993
|81.7%
|3,880
|328,562
|Burkina Faso
|20,414
|353
|19,354
|94.8%
|707
|242,231
|Timor-Leste
|19,866
|122
|19,730
|99.3%
|14
|226,374
|St. Lucia
|18,322
|316
|14,351
|78.3%
|3,655
|120,437
|Taiwan
|18,041
|851
|16,178
|89.7%
|1,012
|9,934,894
|Nicaragua
|17,604
|215
|4,225
|24%
|13,164
|0
|Tajikistan
|17,095
|124
|16,966
|99.2%
|5
|0
|South Sudan
|16,607
|136
|12,934
|77.9%
|3,537
|310,727
|Brunei
|15,986
|98
|15,506
|97%
|382
|700,150
|Equatorial Guinea
|15,558
|179
|14,141
|90.9%
|1,238
|273,437
|New Zealand
|15,334
|52
|14,245
|92.9%
|1,037
|5,843,152
|Djibouti
|15,134
|189
|14,503
|95.8%
|442
|268,901
|New Caledonia
|14,854
|282
|12,837
|86.4%
|1,735
|98,964
|Isle of Man
|14,126
|70
|13,755
|97.4%
|301
|133,676
|Central African Republic
|13,319
|108
|6,859
|51.5%
|6,352
|74,519
|Hong Kong SAR China
|13,096
|213
|12,474
|95.3%
|409
|31,341,334
|Faroe Islands
|11,948
|15
|7,693
|64.4%
|4,240
|707,000
|Cayman Islands
|11,666
|15
|8,093
|69.4%
|3,558
|215,963
|Gambia
|11,572
|347
|10,156
|87.8%
|1,069
|135,608
|Gibraltar
|11,216
|100
|9,629
|85.9%
|1,487
|474,312
|Grenada
|10,707
|204
|7,547
|70.5%
|2,956
|118,187
|San Marino
|10,639
|103
|8,895
|83.6%
|1,641
|116,193
|Yemen
|10,485
|1,995
|7,051
|67.2%
|1,439
|265,253
|Bermuda
|9,144
|110
|7,081
|77.4%
|1,953
|734,295
|Eritrea
|9,115
|89
|8,440
|92.6%
|586
|23,693
|Greenland
|9,014
|3
|2,761
|30.6%
|6,250
|161,937
|Sint Maarten
|8,897
|77
|6,664
|74.9%
|2,156
|62,056
|Niger
|8,472
|294
|7,476
|88.2%
|702
|213,118
|Dominica
|7,957
|48
|7,262
|91.3%
|647
|136,754
|Comoros
|7,784
|159
|7,368
|94.7%
|257
|0
|St. Martin
|7,713
|60
|1,399
|18.1%
|6,254
|78,366
|Liechtenstein
|7,597
|73
|7,148
|94.1%
|376
|80,413
|Sierra Leone
|7,562
|125
|–
|0%
|7,437
|259,958
|Guinea-Bissau
|7,140
|153
|6,361
|89.1%
|626
|115,234
|Liberia
|7,121
|287
|5,747
|80.7%
|1,087
|139,824
|Monaco
|7,041
|44
|6,567
|93.3%
|430
|54,960
|Chad
|6,887
|185
|4,874
|70.8%
|1,828
|191,341
|St. Vincent & Grenadines
|6,604
|88
|5,638
|85.4%
|878
|94,386
|Caribbean Netherlands
|5,824
|27
|4,969
|85.3%
|828
|30,126
|Antigua & Barbuda
|5,741
|121
|4,369
|76.1%
|1,251
|18,901
|São Tomé & Príncipe
|5,651
|66
|4,392
|77.7%
|1,193
|29,036
|British Virgin Islands
|5,449
|47
|–
|0%
|5,402
|96,840
|Turks & Caicos Islands
|5,271
|32
|4,707
|89.3%
|532
|94,789
|St. Kitts & Nevis
|5,141
|28
|4,090
|79.6%
|1,023
|64,164
|Bhutan
|3,317
|3
|2,654
|80%
|660
|1,371,449
|St. Barthélemy
|2,927
|6
|–
|0%
|2,921
|56,491
|Anguilla
|2,187
|7
|1,997
|91.3%
|183
|51,382
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|699
|98.2%
|0
|0
|St. Pierre & Miquelon
|598
|0
|363
|60.7%
|235
|16,407
|Wallis & Futuna
|454
|7
|438
|96.5%
|9
|20,508
|Palau
|189
|0
|19
|10.1%
|170
|19,871
|Montserrat
|151
|1
|111
|73.5%
|39
|7,329
|Falkland Islands
|85
|0
|–
|0%
|85
|8,528
|Solomon Islands
|81
|0
|20
|24.7%
|61
|4,500
|Macao SAR China
|79
|0
|79
|100%
|0
|5,217
|Vatican City
|29
|0
|27
|93.1%
|2
|0
|Samoa
|13
|0
|3
|23.1%
|10
|0
|Western Sahara
|10
|1
|8
|80%
|1
|0
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|77.8%
|0
|0
|Marshall Islands
|7
|0
|7
|100%
|0
|0
|Vanuatu
|7
|1
|6
|85.7%
|0
|23,000
|St. Helena
|2
|0
|2
|100%
|0
|0
|Micronesia
|1
|0
|1
|100%
|0
|0
|Tonga
|1
|0
|1
|100%
|0
|0