ABU DHABI, Nov. 25– The United Arab Emirates (UAE) plans to build more desalination plants outside the Gulf to diversify its drinking water sources and enhance supply resilience, local newspaper Khaleej Times reported Wednesday, citing UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei.

Speaking at the RAK Energy Summit in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Mazrouei said that in addition to seeking alternative trade and logistics routes, the UAE is looking to diversify its clean water sources.

The minister noted the country would develop more desalination projects using advanced technologies along its eastern coast, outside the Gulf, noting that the concentration of desalination facilities in the Gulf poses challenges.

He cited rising salinity levels and potential marine pollution as risks that could affect the operation of desalination plants. The security of critical infrastructure across the Gulf has come under heightened scrutiny amid this year’s regional conflict, during which desalination facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain were reportedly targeted in attacks. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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