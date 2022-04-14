Zambezi Easter Sports Festival kicks off today

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, April 14 – Sports fever is running high in the regional capital due to host a five-day sports tournament starting later today. The various games include soccer, volleyball and netball.

Speaking on behalf of organizers Sparkling Investments, Fabian Sibungo said the event was planned to encourage sportsmanship among the youth, especially during the Easter weekend where events of this nature keep the youth engaged and inspired.

So far 20 soccer and eight netball teams have registered to take part, with the first soccer match starting at 18h00 at the Katima Mulilo Sports Complex where all matches will be played for the duration of the tournament. Teams are expected to win cash prizes.

Mr Sibungo added that they will have a kids corner where parents can bring their children to play and food stalls for local producers to sell their products. A music event showcasing popular Namibian and Zambian artists is on the program, with award winner Exit Rockaz headlining the show.

He added plans were to make this an annual event. Organizers were already facing a challenge though with running water and electricity closed off at the stadium. But they are hopeful the municipality and youth ministry, which owns the complex, can help them out over the next few days. – Namibia Daily News