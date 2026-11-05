Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Singapore, Norway launch joint grant to advance shipping decarbonization
Singapore, Norway launch joint grant to advance shipping decarbonization
AsiaCurrent AffairsInternationalPOLITICSUncategorized

Singapore, Norway launch joint grant to advance shipping decarbonization

November 5, 2026

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5 — The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the Research Council of Norway (RCN) and the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) have launched a joint research grant call to develop technologies and solutions to support the decarbonization of international shipping, the three parties said in a statement on Thursday.

The grant call will focus on three areas: alternative fuels and energy infrastructure; vessel energy efficiency and emissions reduction; and digitalization and greener shipping operations.

The SMI will provide up to 2.7 million Singapore dollars (2.12 million U.S. dollars) for Singapore-based research partners, while the RCN will allocate up to 20 million Norwegian kroner (2.15 million U.S. dollars) for Norwegian partners. Each proposal must involve research institutions and industry partners from both countries to ensure practical industry applications.

Selected projects may receive funding for up to four years.

This marks the third Singapore-Norway joint research grant call, following earlier rounds in 2015 and 2018, which supported four projects covering maritime energy efficiency, emissions reduction and emerging technologies. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 5
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Ghanaian president calls for stronger relations with China

January 28, 2026

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

August 28, 2026

Iran does not seek war, but will respond...

August 31, 2026

Laos assures fuel supply remains stable

March 12, 2026

Türkiye ready to offer technical assistance to Saudi...

September 20, 2026

NASA’s Mars 2020 mission conducts flight test for...

May 25, 2019

General strike held in West Bank, Gaza after...

May 15, 2018

Zambia’s free education policy brings over 2.3 mln...

January 12, 2026

Stakeholder Meeting Strengthens Green Dot Initiative to Ensure...

August 23, 2023

Majority of Canadians concerned over U.S. threat to...

February 17, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.