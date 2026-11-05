Singapore, Norway launch joint grant to advance shipping decarbonization

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5 — The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the Research Council of Norway (RCN) and the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) have launched a joint research grant call to develop technologies and solutions to support the decarbonization of international shipping, the three parties said in a statement on Thursday.

The grant call will focus on three areas: alternative fuels and energy infrastructure; vessel energy efficiency and emissions reduction; and digitalization and greener shipping operations.

The SMI will provide up to 2.7 million Singapore dollars (2.12 million U.S. dollars) for Singapore-based research partners, while the RCN will allocate up to 20 million Norwegian kroner (2.15 million U.S. dollars) for Norwegian partners. Each proposal must involve research institutions and industry partners from both countries to ensure practical industry applications.

Selected projects may receive funding for up to four years.

This marks the third Singapore-Norway joint research grant call, following earlier rounds in 2015 and 2018, which supported four projects covering maritime energy efficiency, emissions reduction and emerging technologies. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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