Eight Corporates joins MTC Knockout Project as Concert draws closer.

Windhoek, Sept 29- With only three days left to the much-anticipated fight against

homelessness, eight more corporate entities threw their weight to the MTC Knockout Project through personality endorsements and donations.



Bank of Namibia, Momentum, Nedbank, Namport, MTN Namibia, and Profile Investment supported the project with N$50 000 each to endorse personalities, whilst Salute Trading, Shangadi Cleaning Services donated N$20 000, and Renate Art and Beauty gave in-kind sponsorship.

Announcing Namport’s support, Hippy Tjivikua – CEO of Walvis Bay Corridor Group emphasized the importance of shelter, stating that “housing, shelter, the desire to sleep in a house, sense of belonging to a household is one of the most basic human needs that boost our dignity and self-esteem.” Endorsed by

Namport, Mitch and OC Ebs promised to deliver an electrifying performance cometh the night of the event.



MTN and Profile investment shared the same sentiments, highlighting that the issue of homelessness is

big and needs collaborative efforts, hence the need to put corporate differences aside for a greater course. MTN endorsed Esperance who is paired with Maranatha, whilst Profile Investment endorsed

business man and comedian Lazarus Jacobs.

Announcing Nedbank’s sponsorship, Managing Director Martha Murorua said, “we need to improve the lives of Namibian people, and as a responsible corporate citizen we should look beyond the horizon, to extend a helping hand to those in need.” Nedbank endorsed Maria Nepembe who is paired with KP Illest.



MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs, thanked all corporates who pledged their support to the project. Ekandjo revealed that through corporate endorsements, the project has to-date managed to raise 1 million Namibian dollars.

Online viewing tickets are available on MTC service menu by dialing *682#, selecting ‘Bundles’ option, followed by option 5 “Knockout” and a ‘Yes’ confirmation at a cost of N$50. This give the buyer a return SMS with their Login details for the show, zero rated.

The online ticket is zero rated, this means that once you have purchased the online ticket, all you need is access to a smart device/laptop/computer and no data charges will apply to watch the concern online on the 03 October 2020.



Those who wish to watch it live from the theatre will be charged N$500 only. You can also choose to donate, by sending the word “Knockout” to 222 at a cost of N$20. All proceeds will go towards assisting

the homeless.

NDN Reporter