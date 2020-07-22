Capricorn Group employees warm the hearts of vulnerable children in the Hakahana Community.

Windhoek, July 22-This winter has been a cold one. With recent exposures to cold fronts, the reality of freezing temperatures for many communities is devasting, due to their lack of necessities to guard them against an extremely cold winter – and this in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, 17 July 2020, Capricorn Group employees, in their role as Changemakers, warmed the hearts of many children by lending a helping hand to the SPES Charity (Step out of Poverty through Education, Encouragement and Support). The Capricorn Group Changemakers assisted SPES with delivering warm tracksuits to schools in the Hakahana area, to help vulnerable children keep warm. The anonymity of the schools is safeguarded to ensure the protection of the minor children who are educated at them.

“In celebration of the launch of the Capricorn Foundation, we excited to be a part of positive change in the most vulnerable of communities,” Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs of Capricorn Group.

The Group’s Corporate Social Investment programme currently supports ‘Step out of Poverty through Education, Encouragement and Support (SPES)’, a charity established to serve our country’s less fortunate children and youth.

“The children grow up in circumstances of extreme poverty and it is a privilege to help them keep warm during this very cold winter season,” S.P.E.S spokesperson, Esmé Coetzee.

Capricorn Group is proud to provide opportunities for our employees to be changemakers in the community and to make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate.

NDN Reporter