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China to strengthen legal protection for minors involved in civil cases
(240508) -- BEIJING, May 8, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Children play on the Zhaozhou Bridge in Zhaoxian County, north China's Hebei Province, April 24, 2024. Built in the Sui Dynasty (581-618), the 1,400-year-old Zhaozhou Bridge stands over the Xiaohe River in Zhaoxian County, Hebei Province. It is the world's oldest single-arch bridge. A combination of location, design and excellent construction are the main reasons why the bridge has withstood earthquake, flood and war for 1,400 years. Along with such world-famous landmarks as the Forbidden City and the Great Wall, the bridge was listed into China's first group of national cultural heritage protection sites in 1961. Nowadays, the Zhaozhou Bridge scenic area has been open to public for free, bringing numerous tourists into the county. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
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China to strengthen legal protection for minors involved in civil cases

March 18, 2026

BEIJING, March 18 — China’s top court on Wednesday issued guidelines for courts to handle civil cases involving minors, in a bid to prevent juvenile delinquency and protect young people’s rights and interests through standardized procedures.

The guidelines, consisting of 39 articles across five sections, are the Supreme People’s Court’s first judicial document specifically addressing civil trials involving minors.

They have established the “best interests of the child” as the overarching principle for handling such cases, and reinforced preventive measures to curb juvenile delinquency at its source.

According to the guidelines, all stages of litigation must follow standardized procedures to ensure that minors receive proper guidance, support, and protection of privacy.

The guidelines outline a framework for specialized services, including social investigations, psychological counseling, judicial assistance, and family education guidance, with clear requirements for cross-departmental collaboration.

The guidelines also call for a follow-up mechanism to monitor minors’ development after rulings, ensuring timely intervention for those facing new challenges. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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