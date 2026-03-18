China to strengthen legal protection for minors involved in civil cases

BEIJING, March 18 — China’s top court on Wednesday issued guidelines for courts to handle civil cases involving minors, in a bid to prevent juvenile delinquency and protect young people’s rights and interests through standardized procedures.

The guidelines, consisting of 39 articles across five sections, are the Supreme People’s Court’s first judicial document specifically addressing civil trials involving minors.

They have established the “best interests of the child” as the overarching principle for handling such cases, and reinforced preventive measures to curb juvenile delinquency at its source.

According to the guidelines, all stages of litigation must follow standardized procedures to ensure that minors receive proper guidance, support, and protection of privacy.

The guidelines outline a framework for specialized services, including social investigations, psychological counseling, judicial assistance, and family education guidance, with clear requirements for cross-departmental collaboration.

The guidelines also call for a follow-up mechanism to monitor minors’ development after rulings, ensuring timely intervention for those facing new challenges. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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