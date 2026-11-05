Trending Now
Home InternationalAmerica China open to more U.S. farm imports if reciprocal tariff cuts implemented: commerce spokesperson
China open to more U.S. farm imports if reciprocal tariff cuts implemented: commerce spokesperson
AmericaAsiacommerceCurrent AffairsInternationalTradeTransport

China open to more U.S. farm imports if reciprocal tariff cuts implemented: commerce spokesperson

November 5, 2026

BEIJING, Nov. 5 — China has always been open to expanding its purchases of agricultural products from the United States, but the precondition is that the two sides’ arrangement for a 30-billion-U.S. dollar reciprocal tariff reduction is implemented, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson Huang Ling said at a regular press conference that China-U.S. agricultural trade is an important component of bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

Expanding agricultural cooperation between the two countries can both enrich the dining tables of the two peoples and provide stable income for businesses and farmers in both countries, bringing tangible benefits to both sides, Huang noted.

Huang expressed the hope that the U.S. side can work with China to create more favorable conditions for agricultural trade between the two countries by jointly reducing tariffs, cutting non-tariff barriers and expanding market access.

China and the United States held the eighth round of their economic and trade consultations in New York and Washington, D.C. from Sept. 20 to 23.

In the consultations, the two sides agreed to reduce tariffs on about 30 billion U.S. dollars worth of goods imported from each other on a reciprocal basis, with tariffs on around 90 percent of the covered products to be lowered to most-favored-nation rates.

These reductions will be implemented simultaneously after each side completes domestic legal procedures. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 5
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China, Brazil women’s football teams gear up for...

July 20, 2021

Indonesia maps wildlife virus genomes to strengthen pandemic...

June 1, 2026

Afghan police round up 241 drug addicts for...

December 23, 2025

Yemen’s Houthis continue to detain 20 UN employees...

October 20, 2025

2 dead after protest boats against U.S. base...

March 16, 2026

NYT reports Iran mining Hormuz Strait, Tehran denies...

March 13, 2026

Inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines must be addressed...

September 28, 2021

UN General Assembly concludes General Debate

September 29, 2026

Long-awaited legislation to protect witnesses and whistleblowers gets...

August 10, 2023

Brazil’s democracy, sovereignty “non-negotiable”: Lula

September 15, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.