Windhoek Deputy Mayor Uplifts Megameno Orphanage with N$6,000 Food Donation

December 5, 2023

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, December 5 – On December 1, 2023, Deputy Mayor Joseph Uapingane of Windhoek visited the Megameno Home for Orphans in Katutura, offering a donation of essential food items valued at approximately N$6,000. During the visit, Deputy Mayor Uapingane took a moment to commend the orphanage’s founder, Maria Shaalukeni, for her devoted care of the children. Despite not being their biological parent, Shaalukeni has embraced the role of a mother, providing unwavering support and guidance.

The donated items included crucial food supplies such as maize meal flour, sugar, coffee, cooking oil, meat, and sweets. In a heartwarming gesture, Shaalukeni and the children expressed their gratitude to the Mayor and the City of Windhoek through heartfelt melodies.

This charitable act exemplifies the spirit of community support and collaboration, highlighting the importance of extending a helping hand to those in need. Deputy Mayor Uapingane’s visit and generous donation underscore the significance of community engagement and solidarity in fostering a compassionate and supportive society.

