Top legislator stresses study, implementation of Party plenum’s guiding principles

BEIJING, Nov. 5 — China’s top legislator Zhao Leji on Thursday called on national lawmakers to take the lead in studying, communicating and implementing the guiding principles from the fifth plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and translate them into concrete action in their respective positions.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks at a meeting with NPC deputies who were present at the ongoing session of the NPC Standing Committee.

He also stressed that the NPC deputies should strengthen their political commitment and discipline, and improve their ability to perform their duties in accordance with the law.

The 20th Central Committee of the CPC convened its fifth plenary session in Beijing from October 26 to 29. The plenum saw the adoption of the Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Certain Major Issues concerning Persevering with Full and Rigorous Party Self-Governance.

At the meeting, the NPC deputies shared their views on studying and implementing the plenum’s guiding principles, drawing on their work experience.

Zhao called on the deputies to uphold the correct political direction in the work of people’s congresses and ensure that their performance of duties serves the overall interests of the Party and the country.

He also urged them to remain committed to serving the people, reflect public views and concerns in their proposals, suggestions, and deliberation remarks, and serve as a bridge linking the Party and the country with the people. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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