TRIPOLI, Nov. 23– The United Nations Support Mission in Libya on Monday expressed deep concern over attacks targeting the seaport of Benghazi and waters off the eastern Libyan city on Sunday, calling for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation.

In a statement, the mission stressed the need to fully respect Libya’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the security of its citizens and national resources. “Libya cannot afford, and must not become, an arena for external conflicts,” it said, pledging to continue to closely monitor the developments and urging all relevant actors to act responsibly to preserve the country’s stability and build on hard-won progress in the political process toward a lasting settlement.

The UN mission’s condemnation comes following a drone attack targeting a Russian military vessel inside the port of Benghazi in the early hours of Sunday, followed by an attack on a commercial vessel off the city’s coast later that evening by an explosive-laden unmanned boat.

Meanwhile, naval and air forces affiliated with the eastern Libyan authorities announced the destruction of 12 other unmanned boats. Libya has been plagued by political divisions and instability since 2011, with rival administrations governing different parts of the country.

The internationally recognized Government of National Unity is based in the capital Tripoli and administers western Libya, while a parallel administration appointed by the House of Representatives is based in Benghazi and administers eastern and southern Libya. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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