Pakistan’s airstrike kills 17 civilians in E. Afghanistan

October 18, 2025

KABUL, Oct. 18 — At least 17 civilians, including three cricket players, were killed in a Pakistani airstrike in eastern Afghanistan’s Paktika province on Friday night, the local TOLOnews reported on Saturday, citing security sources.

The attack occurred at around 8:30 p.m. local time in Khandaro village of Argun district, where a Pakistani jet targeted a house.

The airstrike also injured 16 others, including women and children, according to the sources.

A high-level delegation of the Afghan government, led by Minister of Defense Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, traveled to Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

According to local media, delegations from Afghanistan and Pakistan will hold talks in Doha to discuss whether to extend a ceasefire and other issues.

Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire on Wednesday, and it expired on Friday afternoon. (Xinhua)

