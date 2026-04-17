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Japanese prosecutors order detention for expert evaluation for SDF officer linked to Chinese embassy intrusion
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Japanese prosecutors order detention for expert evaluation for SDF officer linked to Chinese embassy intrusion

April 17, 2026

TOKYO, April 17 — Japanese prosecutors on Friday placed a Self-Defense Forces (SDF) officer under detention for expert evaluation following his forcible intrusion into the Chinese embassy, local media reported.

According to Kyodo News, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office ordered the detention of Kodai Murata, a 23-year-old second lieutenant in the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, for psychiatric assessment to determine whether he is criminally responsible for his actions.

The evaluation detention is scheduled to last until June 16, the report said.

On March 24, Murata scaled a wall and broke into the Chinese embassy in Tokyo while carrying a knife.

The Chinese side lodged solemn representations with Japan following the intrusion. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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