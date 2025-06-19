Trending Now
Home InternationalDisaster Iran strikes Israeli military intelligence sites, not hospital — state media
Iran strikes Israeli military intelligence sites, not hospital — state media
DisasterEuropeInternational

Iran strikes Israeli military intelligence sites, not hospital — state media

June 19, 2025

TEHRAN, June 19 — Iran targeted Israel’s military intelligence facilities in its strikes on the southern part of the country on Thursday morning, not a hospital as was reported by some media outlets, Iran’s state news agency IRNA said.

The strikes were aimed at the Israeli army’s C4I telecommunications corps headquarters and an intelligence facility, IRNA said, adding that the hospital in question was affected by the blast’s shockwave.

Several media outlets reported that an Iranian missile hit Soroka Medical Center in the southern city of Beersheba, Israel, with officials reporting “extensive damage.”

Israeli media released footage showing blown-out windows and heavy black smoke. It is not yet clear how many people were wounded in the strike. Meanwhile, Israel attacked Iran’s Arak heavy water facility, Iranian state television said Thursday, adding that the facility was evacuated before the attack and there is no threat of leakage.

Israel had previously warned of a potential strike on the facility. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 79
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zelensky proposes 3 steps for peace in Ukraine

December 13, 2022

EU to halt air travel from southern African...

November 26, 2021

Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 6.5 mln: Africa CDC

July 27, 2021

Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: 35 Russian servicemen sent...

November 24, 2022

Germany reports 10,824 new COVID-19 cases as further...

November 16, 2020

China, Singapore vow to enhance cooperation in pandemic...

September 14, 2021

British politicians react to flight crash in India

June 12, 2025

Bomb threats target schools, public institutions throughout Germany

October 28, 2023

Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated citizens to travel...

July 20, 2021

AfDB president urges “polluter pays” principle in climate...

May 28, 2022