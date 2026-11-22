UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 22 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday that he was disappointed with the outcome of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

“I am deeply disappointed that COP31 has ended without consensus on an overarching outcome. I share the very profound frustration of all those who expected governments to rise to the moment the climate crisis demands,” said Guterres in a statement.

COP31 President Murat Kurum announced on Sunday that the conference failed to reach consensus on the proposed Antalya Pact.

His remarks came at a closing plenary session after a third draft text was released earlier in the day, nearly two days past the conference’s scheduled closing time on Friday. Guterres said this setback does not change the facts.

“There may be no consensus in the negotiating room. There is no ambiguity in the science. Temperatures keep shattering records. Climate extremes keep intensifying.

Emissions remain far too high. And every delay makes our task harder and more costly,” he said. The world is now poised to exceed the globally agreed limit of a 1.5-degree temperature rise.

The window to keep that overshoot as short and shallow as possible is rapidly closing, he warned. “The take-home message from COP31 is clear: The world must do much more to confront the climate crisis — and it must do it now,” said Guterres. “That starts with facing up to how we got here.

Those who profit from the destruction of our planet must never dictate the terms of the fight to save it.” He called for the phasing out of fossil fuels, which are driving the climate crisis.

The continued addiction to coal, oil and gas is fueling climate chaos, exposing economies to price shocks, and undermining energy security.

Yet powerful fossil fuel interests continue to take a page from Big Tobacco’s playbook: distorting the science, delaying policy, blocking action, and piling up huge profits while people everywhere pay the price, he said.

At COP28 in Dubai, all countries agreed to transition away from fossil fuels in a just, orderly and equitable manner. The task now is to accelerate that transition, finance and deliver it, he said.

To limit the magnitude and duration of the 1.5-degree overshoot, there is a need for deep and rapid emissions reduction this decade, said Guterres. “Major emitters must lead.

Developed countries must deliver on finance.

And every country must do their part.” Developed countries must also make good on their commitment to lead on tripling adaptation finance and ensuring that support reaches those who most need it.

The countries that did least to cause this crisis cannot be left to face its worst consequences alone. This is a matter of climate justice, he said.

The true test of climate action will be what happens beyond the negotiating halls: whether fossil-fuel dependence falls; clean energy surges; grids are built and modernized; methane emissions are slashed; forests are restored; finance reaches developing countries; and people everywhere are protected from climate extremes, said Guterres.

He called for climate activism from civil society, young people, indigenous peoples, scientists and front-line communities. “The climate crisis will not wait for governments to find common ground.

Neither can we. Keep spreading the facts. Keep demanding action. Keep turning up the heat. Hold governments and companies to account. And never relent in the fight for climate justice,” said Guterres.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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