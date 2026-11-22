KHARTOUM, Nov. 22– Four people were killed and around 10 others injured, and UN premises were damaged in drone attacks across Sudan’s capital area of Khartoum early Sunday, according to eyewitnesses and local groups.

A 10-year-old boy was killed when a drone struck a house in Jabal Awliya locality, while three people were killed and around 10 others injured after a drone crashed into a house in northern Omdurman city, according to local groups.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that they heard a series of explosions early Sunday, noting that Khartoum International Airport had been targeted by drones intercepted by air defense systems.

Circulated unverified video footage showed a drone crashing in eastern Khartoum, while the sounds of ground-based air defenses were heard in multiple parts of the capital.

Denise Brown, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, said UN premises were damaged in drone attacks on a civilian residential neighborhood in the capital while several UN staff members were inside.

In a statement, Brown stressed that international humanitarian law protects humanitarian personnel and their assets, warning that drone strikes were causing civilian deaths and untold suffering.

In recent months, drone attacks across Sudan have increasingly targeted residential areas, civilian facilities and critical infrastructure, causing casualties, displacement and disruptions to essential services.

Earlier in November, the UN reported that more than 1,630 civilians had been killed in drone attacks in Sudan between January and October.

Sudan has been engulfed in a conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions inside and outside the country.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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