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Civilizational exchanges vital to more just, equitable global governance: official
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Civilizational exchanges vital to more just, equitable global governance: official

June 17, 2026

BEIJING, June 17 — Civilizational exchanges serve as a bridge for fostering consensus and enhancing mutual trust, and are crucial to building a more just and equitable global governance system, a Chinese official said on Wednesday.

Jin Xin, deputy head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference introducing a white paper titled “More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China’s Principles, Proposals and Actions.”

China will advance the coordinated implementation of the Global Governance Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, drawing on the wisdom of inter-civilizational dialogue to tackle global challenges, Jin said.

It will actively support UN mechanisms for civilizational exchanges and uphold the authority and role of the UN in global governance, he added.

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