KAMPALA, Nov. 22– The commander of Ugandan forces leading operations against the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has urged local residents to provide timely intelligence to help combat the group’s activities.

Stephen Mugerwa, commander of the joint task force under Operation Shujaa, called on residents to share credible information that could help Ugandan and Congolese forces locate and neutralize the rebels, according to a military statement issued in Kampala, Uganda’s capital, on Sunday.

He also warned those collaborating with the ADF to cease their activities, saying anyone found supporting the group would be treated as a terrorist. The appeal comes amid renewed ADF violence in eastern DRC.

In recent months, the armed group has stepped up attacks on civilians in several areas of North Kivu and Ituri provinces. Mugerwa reaffirmed the joint forces’ commitment to weakening and ultimately eliminating the rebel group, stressing the need to rid eastern DRC of terrorist activities, the statement said.

Ugandan and Congolese forces launched Operation Shujaa in November 2021 to combat the ADF, shortly after the group carried out bomb attacks in Kampala.

The ADF, an affiliate of the Islamic State in Central Africa, is a Ugandan-origin rebel group that operates from bases in the forests of eastern DRC. It has been blamed for numerous deadly attacks on villages and civilians in the region.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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