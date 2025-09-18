AU calls for civilian-led transitional gov’t in Sudan

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 18 — African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has called for the establishment of a civilian-led transitional government in Sudan, urging all Sudanese stakeholders to play a constructive role in ending the conflict in the country.

The chairperson of the 55-member continental organization made the call on Wednesday during a joint briefing with Massad Boulos, senior advisor for Africa at the U.S. Department of State, at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

Youssouf urged all Sudanese stakeholders to step up efforts toward a peaceful, civilian-led, and inclusive transition that will meet the interests of the Sudanese people, highlighting that Sudanese-led dialogue will help holistically address the root causes of the conflict in the country.

“The African Union continues to engage Sudanese stakeholders to reach a cease-fire and support the Sudanese-led dialogue that would help end the war, organize elections, and enable civilians to govern the country,” he said, reiterating the AU’s firm commitment to championing African solutions to challenges on the continent.

Sudan has been embroiled in a devastating conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023.

The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, both internally and across borders, deepening the country’s humanitarian crisis.

Speaking about the security situations in other parts of the continent, the chairperson said terrorist groups are expanding attacks against military installations and civilian properties in the Sahel region.

“The security situation in the Sahel is very much worrying,” the chairperson said while calling for concerted action and support from the neighboring countries to address the security challenges in the region.

Youssouf further said the AU remains engaged to fight the al-Shabab terrorist group in Somalia, highlighting that the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2719 is the most predictable and sustainable source of funding to the AU-led peace support operations in Somalia.(Xinhua)

