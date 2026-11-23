JERUSALEM, Nov. 23 — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a potential strike on Iran could trigger a wider regional conflict, The Times of Israel reported Sunday.

The warning came during a closed-door meeting last week between Netanyahu and senior defense officials, as Israel weighs its military options against Iran, said the report, citing Channel 12, a Hebrew-language television network.

Military intelligence warned that an Israeli strike could ignite “multiple fronts,” involving Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, contradicting expectations by Netanyahu and Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad that the operation could be limited to three to five days, it said.

It added that opposition politician Avigdor Liberman had warned recently that Netanyahu may launch a unilateral strike without U.S. involvement or approval. Liberman said last week that any Israeli attack right now would be unjustified and “completely motivated by politics.”

Citing public broadcaster Kan, the report also said an anonymous source claimed that Netanyahu was urging U.S. President Donald Trump to strike Iran “as soon as possible.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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