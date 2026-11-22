SINGAPORE, Nov. 22 — China is willing to work with Singapore to fully utilize the bilateral cooperation mechanism and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and green development, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said Sunday.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while meeting Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Singapore.

He is in Singapore to co-chair bilateral cooperation mechanism meetings with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Ding congratulated Wong on his successful visit to China and attendance at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, and noted that under the care and guidance of leaders from both countries, the China-Singapore bilateral cooperation mechanism meetings have continuously enriched their dimensions and yielded new achievements, laying a solid foundation for the all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership.

The two countries should sustain the sound momentum of close exchanges in education, science and technology, culture and other fields, so as to continuously consolidate the public foundation for the growth of bilateral relations, Ding said.

Wong expressed the belief that the mechanism meetings will consolidate and expand all-round cooperation between the two sides.

Wong said Singapore looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China in AI, the digital economy and other sectors, adding that the two sides should also further enhance people-to-people exchanges to boost mutual understanding.

As Singapore will assume the rotating chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year, it is ready to take this opportunity to advance ASEAN-China cooperation across various fields, Wong said.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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