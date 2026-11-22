DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 22– The 36th Chinese medical team to Tanzania’s Zanzibar held a health outreach activity at Kitumba Orphanage Center on Unguja Island on Saturday.

According to Wang Wei, the team leader, the activity, as part of China’s “100 Medical Teams in 1,000 Villages” program, was held to mark World Children’s Day. The activity featured bilingual health education sessions in English and Swahili.

With visual aids and interactive games, medics taught children about dental and eye care, Wang noted, adding that these sessions help children learn and retain health guidance quickly.

Specialists from internal medicine, surgery, ENT, stomatology, ophthalmology, and radiology provided physical check-ups and abdominal ultrasound scans to all children.

The team prepared individual health files, with follow-up records for cases of dental caries, vision disorders, malnutrition, and other conditions.

A referral system has been established with orphanage staff to track and deliver ongoing care for vulnerable children.

The team also distributed stationery, picture books, footballs and dolls before joining the children in drawing and games, Wang noted.

Idrisa Juma Kombo, in charge of Kitumba Orphanage Center, said the children rarely have access to systematic physical examinations.

“The Chinese medics have not only spotted health problems but also shared practical hygiene knowledge. The children were overjoyed and will remember the friendly faces of Chinese doctors,” he noted.

Wang said the team will include the orphanage in its regular mobile-clinic schedule, arrange follow-up visits and work with local health facilities on child-health services, turning the one-off activity into sustained support. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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