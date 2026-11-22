COLOMBO, Nov. 22– An oil spill from a storage tank at Sri Lanka’s Colombo Port has polluted the urban drainage canal and the nearby Mutwal fisheries harbor, and a clean-up operation is currently underway, Sri Lanka’s Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) said Sunday.

According to MEPA, the spill occurred on Saturday morning at around 9:30 a.m. due to an unexpected rupture in a pipeline connected to a storage tank belonging to the Jaya Container Terminal.

The exact amount of oil spilled remains unknown. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) subsequently managed to stop the leak by around 10:30 a.m. on the same day, yet some of the spilled oil had already entered the municipal drainage canal and flowed into the sea along the coastline.

Following the incident, the SLPA and Sri Lanka Coast Guard have launched containment and clean-up operations under MEPA guidance.

Oil containment fence booms have been deployed to prevent the spread of the oil, while teams have begun collecting and removing the spilled oil.

MEPA said efforts were being coordinated with relevant agencies to minimize environmental damage, remove the spilled oil, and restore the affected coastal environment. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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