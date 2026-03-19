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Trump warns Iran of massive strike if it attacks Qatar again
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Trump warns Iran of massive strike if it attacks Qatar again

March 19, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 19 — If Iran attacks Qatar again, the U.S. military “will massively blow up the entirety” of the South Pars gas field in Iran, President Donald Trump warned in a post on his Truth Social on Wednesday.

Trump’s remarks followed reports that Iran hit Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, after Israel launched an attack on Wednesday against Iran’s South Pars offshore natural gas field in the Persian Gulf, which it shares with Doha.

Qatar reported fires and extensive damage at its LNG facilities targeted by Iran, adding that emergency response teams had been deployed to contain the situation.

“The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen,” Trump said.

“NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack” Qatar again, he added.

If Iran attacks Qatar again, “the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before,” he warned.

Meanwhile, Oman’s Foreign Ministry condemned the targeting of energy facilities in Iran’s South Pars gas field, describing it as a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and global energy supplies.

The United States and Israel launched massive attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, disrupting global shipping, sending oil prices soaring and shaking the global economy. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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