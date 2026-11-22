SANAA, Nov. 22 — Yemen’s Houthi group said Sunday it had carried out two military operations targeting an oil refinery on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast and a radar facility south of the capital Riyadh, amid escalating cross-border hostilities.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the first operation targeted the Rabigh oil refinery on the Red Sea coast, claiming a “direct hit.”

He added that the second operation targeted a radar facility in Wadi ad-Dawasir, south of Riyadh, in two stages, claiming it had “successfully achieved its objective.”

Sarea provided no details about the weapons used or the extent of damage. The claims could not be independently verified.

The Houthis have claimed repeated missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports, oil facilities and other strategic targets in recent days, while Houthi media have reported intensified Saudi airstrikes across Yemen.

The reported operations come amid intensifying fighting between the Houthis and Yemen’s government forces supported by the Saudi-led coalition.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, prompting Saudi-led military intervention in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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