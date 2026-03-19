UN condemns deadly drone strike in Chad, urges de-escalation of Sudan conflict

YAOUNDE, March 19 — The United Nations (UN) on Thursday voiced deep concerns and condemnation after a drone strike killed 17 civilians and injured several others in the Chadian border town of Tine Djagaraba.

In a statement issued by the UN office in Chad, the organization warned that civilians continue to bear the brunt of the Sudanese conflict despite repeated appeals for restraint.

“Chad, which has demonstrated exemplary solidarity since the beginning of the conflict, must not become an area where the conflict escalates,” said the statement.

The UN body urged the international community to intensify diplomatic efforts for an immediate de-escalation and strengthen its financial and technical support for stabilization and humanitarian assistance operations in the troubled region.

Early Thursday, Chad’s Minister of Communication and Government Spokesman Gassim Cherif Mahamat said the government has reinforced the readiness of its defense and security forces, which stand ready to exercise the right of pursuit on Sudanese territory in strict compliance with the rules of international law.

On Wednesday night, Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno convened an emergency security meeting following the deadly drone attack and ordered the “complete closure” of the border, according to a statement issued by the Chadian Presidency.

The president ordered the National Army to retaliate against any attack originating from Sudan.

Chad shares a 1,300-km porous border with Sudan, which has been engulfed in conflict since 2023, when fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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