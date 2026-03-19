Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica UN condemns deadly drone strike in Chad, urges de-escalation of Sudan conflict
UN condemns deadly drone strike in Chad, urges de-escalation of Sudan conflict
AfricaInternational

UN condemns deadly drone strike in Chad, urges de-escalation of Sudan conflict

March 19, 2026

YAOUNDE, March 19  — The United Nations (UN) on Thursday voiced deep concerns and condemnation after a drone strike killed 17 civilians and injured several others in the Chadian border town of Tine Djagaraba.

In a statement issued by the UN office in Chad, the organization warned that civilians continue to bear the brunt of the Sudanese conflict despite repeated appeals for restraint.

“Chad, which has demonstrated exemplary solidarity since the beginning of the conflict, must not become an area where the conflict escalates,” said the statement.

The UN body urged the international community to intensify diplomatic efforts for an immediate de-escalation and strengthen its financial and technical support for stabilization and humanitarian assistance operations in the troubled region.

Early Thursday, Chad’s Minister of Communication and Government Spokesman Gassim Cherif Mahamat said the government has reinforced the readiness of its defense and security forces, which stand ready to exercise the right of pursuit on Sudanese territory in strict compliance with the rules of international law.

On Wednesday night, Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno convened an emergency security meeting following the deadly drone attack and ordered the “complete closure” of the border, according to a statement issued by the Chadian Presidency.

The president ordered the National Army to retaliate against any attack originating from Sudan.

Chad shares a 1,300-km porous border with Sudan, which has been engulfed in conflict since 2023, when fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 3
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Australian experts say U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran violate...

March 3, 2026

Port City Colombo secures 300 mln USD in...

January 15, 2026

At least 2 killed in suicide bombing in...

February 11, 2022

Zambia political parties start preparations for 2021 polls

March 10, 2020

Malawi, Uganda commit to strengthening trade cooperation

November 24, 2025

More than 22,000 candidates to contest in Nigeria’s...

January 14, 2019

Calls for South Africa to Sever Ties with...

August 30, 2023

Criminals of northern Myanmar telecom fraud groups sentenced...

September 29, 2025

Experts, policymakers urge G20, African efforts for realizing...

November 11, 2025

Investigators blame “systemic failures” for deadly midair collision...

January 28, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.