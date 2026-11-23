NEW YORK, Nov. 23 — U.S. stocks surged on Monday morning after chipmaker Nvidia announced that it had reinstated Jensen Huang as its chief executive.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite surged by as much as 1,092.58 points, 317.02 points and 1,652.02 points, respectively, at the opening, representing gains of 2.27 percent, 4.59 percent and 7.3 percent.

The three indexes suffered heavy losses in the previous trading session, falling into correction territory after posting their worst weekly performance since early April 2025.

Nvidia announced Monday that Jensen Huang had been reinstated as the company’s president and chief executive officer, as well as a member of its board of directors, with immediate effect.

The surprise announcement sent Nvidia shares soaring more than 30 percent during the morning session and triggered a broad relief rally.

Huang stepped down on Nov. 12 amid mounting pressure over his extramarital affairs. “The return of Jensen Huang to the helm of Nvidia is almost as big a shock as his departure,” said Lindsey Stewart, an analyst at Morningstar.

According to Stewart, many investors may conclude that the move is a positive one, given Huang’s track record of creating value for the company. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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