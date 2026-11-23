WINDHOEK, Nov. 23 — Namibia plans to construct an animal disease control fence along its southern border with South Africa to contain the spread of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in the Kharas Region, authorities said Monday.

The proposed fence will extend from Stahlpan along the eastern section of the Namibia-South Africa border through Karasburg and Grunau to the Fish River Canyon, following the country’s southern and southwestern perimeter, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform said in a statement.

Chief Veterinary Officer Kenneth Shoombe said the fence is necessary to prevent, control and contain the spread of FMD within affected farming areas in the Kharas Region. Construction will begin after the government serves the required notices under the Animal Health Act of 2011, he said.

Namibia’s livestock industry contributes significantly to the country’s economy and rural livelihoods, while beef exports provide access to international markets. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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