NAIROBI, Nov. 23– Strengthening the resilience of African economies amid multiple external shocks is central to achieving inclusive growth and long-term stability, senior officials said on Monday.

Speaking at the African Economic Research Consortium Annual Workshop in Nairobi, policymakers and experts highlighted the importance of homegrown policies and fiscal interventions to put the continent back on a sustainable growth trajectory.

Adelaide Retselisitsoe Matlanyane, Lesotho’s minister of finance and development planning, said African governments remain committed to sustaining macroeconomic stability, creating jobs, and financing development despite mounting shocks from climate change and geopolitical tensions.

Matlanyane also noted that African economies have already demonstrated significant resilience, with the IMF projecting sub-Saharan Africa’s economy to grow about 4.5 percent in both 2026 and 2027. “External assistance is declining, and global uncertainties continue to test our economies.

The next conversation should be about whether Africa can withstand the next shock,” Matlanyane said in a video message. She emphasized that Africa’s economic transformation will depend on institutional reforms, fiscal discipline, domestic resource mobilization, regional integration, and an improved investment climate.

Kamau Thugge, governor of the Central Bank of Kenya, said evidence-based research is essential for shaping policies that promote macroeconomic stability and accelerate growth across the continent.

“To achieve and maintain macroeconomic stability in a world characterized by geopolitical uncertainties, impacts of climate shocks, supply chain disruptions and heightened volatility in international commodity prices, the formulation of policies that inject confidence and certainty is crucial,” Thugge said.

The three-day workshop, running under the theme “The Macroeconomy, Economic Growth, and Democratic Governance,” has brought together senior policymakers, researchers, and development partners to examine the continent’s broader economic landscape. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 3